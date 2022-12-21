Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Christmas morning, officials have said.According to unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports, the alert may have been declared after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.The festive season was brought in with more tragedy this weekend as at least 10 people were killed and 58 injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in...

