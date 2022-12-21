ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?

The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
The Guardian

‘A second front’: fight to save cave complexes from developers in Ukraine

Dmytro Perov was at his day job, analysing planning applications for Kyiv city council, when he saw a familiar address – the derelict house in central Kyiv built by his family in the late 1800s that was confiscated by the Bolsheviks. The owners of the site now wanted to build on it and had made the unlikely claim that their office was based at the house, which Perov knew had no roof and collapsed walls.
The Independent

Russia Ukraine news – live: Air raid alerts siren across Kyiv on Christmas morning

Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Christmas morning, officials have said.According to unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports, the alert may have been declared after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.The festive season was brought in with more tragedy this weekend as at least 10 people were killed and 58 injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in...

