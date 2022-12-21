ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Reunion: Briana DeJesus Refuses To Film With Ashley Jones After ‘Family Reunion’ Fight

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9B4U_0jpXQabo00
Image Credit: MTV

Major drama went down during the first ever Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion on Dec. 20, when Briana DeJesus chose not to film a group segment with co-star Ashley Jones. Briana was already out on stage with Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd at the beginning of the show, but just before reunion hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa could start asking the ladies questions, producer Larry Musnik said, “Ashley’s going to sit down and we’re going to all be good,” but it sounded more like a question than anything else.

Amber, who’s gotten physical with a few different people on the show over the years, couldn’t believe that he’d suggest such a thing. “You think any of us were going to do anything anyways?” she asked, to which Larry said, “No, of course not,” but if he didn’t really think that, why did he say it?

Anyway, just hearing Ashley’s name affected Briana in a major way. Weeks before filming this reunion, the cast got together for a second season of Family Reunion, and the two got into a major fight with each other. Ashley even spit on Briana. “The set up is not what I want it to be and I don’t feel comfortable,” Briana said out loud before picking herself up and walking off stage.

Jade, of course, couldn’t function on stage without having Briana by her side, so she went looking for her and found her crying backstage. “I just thought that I could do it, but I know I can’t. I can’t,” she said of being on stage with Ashley, following their latest fight. “It’s just major anxiety, and this is my first time seeing her and I don’t think I can keep my composure.

Ten minutes later, Briana said she “can’t be next to” Ashley, so Larry said they could all “pivot” and change the plan. He then told Jade to go back out on stage and Briana said she’d join “in a minute” if she was able to.

Back on stage, Cheyenne said she was “confused”. She asked, “Is Ashley filming with us?”

Larry then stumbled through his words as he told her, “One of them, or both of them are invited to take their chairs if they can. And that’s it.”

“Let’s fucking do it,” Amber, who appeared annoyed by the holdup, said. So after Ashley walked out on stage, Larry said, “Let’s do it”, and urged Dr. Drew to start before he lost any other cast members. Briana, however, never appeared on stage with the ladies during the group segment. She only came out to discuss her personal storyline in the final few minutes of Part 1.

This week’s episode featured solo interviews with Cheyenne, Jade, and Maci but nothing too groundbreaking was revealed during those segments. The only takeaway was that Maci still doesn’t have any sort of relationship with ex Ryan Edwards, and he barely sees son Bentley.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.

Comments / 5

VA@804
3d ago

Brianna is a bully!!! She is drama all the time! She treats everyone like the are less than her. I feel sorry for Nova dad the way she bully him all the time. She sleeps around with so many men. Ashley is more of a mom and woman than she could ever imagine! Jade us also a bully in every sense of the word. They both strive on the audience for a hyped response to their behavior!

Reply
6
Related
toofab.com

Bentley Joins Maci at Teen Mom Reunion, Reveals Where Things Stand with Dad Ryan Edwards

The 14-year-old opens up about going to therapy, as mom Maci reveals where she stands with Ryan's parents Jen and Larry. Maci Bookout McKinney and Ryan Edwards' son Bentley, now 14, made his first appearance in years on a "Teen Mom" reunion -- joining Maci and Taylor McKinney for an update on everything going on in the teen's life.
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’

It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
The List

Days Of Our Lives Star Mary Beth Evans' Heartbreaking Family News

Soap opera star Mary Beth Evans is well-known to fans of the genre, having acted in such shows as "The Bay," "As the World Turns," "General Hospital," and "Days of Our Lives," on which she's played Dr. Kayla Johnson since 1986. Kayla's relationship with Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has been considered a supercouple for decades. Over the years, Evans has brought depth to Kayla, who has been poisoned, attacked by a knife-wielding killer, accused of murder, and held hostage, among various other soap tropes, per Soap Central.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy

And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
HollywoodLife

Jenelle Evans Twins With Lookalike Daughter Ensley, 5, On Adorable ‘Field Trip’: Photo

Her mother’s daughter! Jenelle Evans once again twinned with her mini me daughter, 5-year-old Ensley Eason, in a set of pics from a “field trip” to Medieval Times! The cover photo of the Friday, December 9 Instagram post showed the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, snuggling up with Ensley and son Kaiser Griffith, 8, as they happily posed in front of the iconic family destination. Jenelle wore a pair of glasses and a huge smile alongside her kids, with Ensley looking like a mirror image of her mother. Her long brunette locks fell down around her shoulders in gorgeous mermaid waves in the first two selfies of the five-photo carousel.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
277K+
Followers
25K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy