Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Lowest price ever: Apple M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) on sale for $2,999
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An exclusive $500 discount on Apple's high-end MacBook Pro 16-inch delivers thelowest price we've seen on the loaded configuration. Plus, save $80 on AppleCare. Better than Black Friday pricing is here on Apple's high-end...
Apple Insider
Best keyboards for iPad in 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Whether you have a relatively ancient iPad or are a tech-junkie demanding the newest of the new, you won't be missing your laptop when you're on the go with these iPad keyboards. If you...
Apple Insider
Meross Smart WiFi Lamp Review: Small design, big customization
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Meross Smart WiFi Lamp is aHomeKit-enabled light that offers a lot of customization options in a tiny and lightweight design. Smart lighting is a great addition to your smart home. The flexibility and...
Apple Insider
BenQ 34-inch ultrawide 2K monitor review: Perfect for Universal Control
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The BenQ PD3420Q is an ultrawide 34-inch 2K monitor with a built-in KVM switching capability, aMac-specific color accuracy mode, and dynamic PiP settings. Apple has set a high bar for displays, making pairing a...
Apple Insider
Get AirPods Pro 2 for $199 with deals from Verizon & Amazon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Verizon and Amazon have the 2nd generation AirPods Pro on sale for $199.99, which is the lowest price we've seen. Both discounts are well below Apple's retail price of $249. Buying from Verizon lands...
Apple Insider
Merry Christmas to all of you, from all of us at AppleInsider
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, we want to wish you a happy holiday season, and thank you for being with us throughout 2022. AppleInsider continues throughout the holidays with the latest news, tips,...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 24: $220 off Roborock robot vacuum, Mac Studio for $1,849, $199 AirPods Pro 2 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Saturday's top deals including stellar discounts on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, plus an LG 4K monitor for $199.99, free game with Nintendo Switch OLED and 25% off select Sonos speakers. Each day, the AppleInsider...
Apple Insider
How to use Sonos speakers with Apple TV
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's easy to use any Sonos speaker with yourApple TV. Here's how to set it up for yourself and upgrade your TV's audio. Apple TV is the center for many folks' living rooms and...
Apple Insider
This 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 16-core GPU is still on sale for $1,949
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with an upgraded M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU & 16-core GPU) is discounted to $1,949. Plus, save $70 on AppleCare and get free expedited shipping. Save $550 on this 1TB...
Apple Insider
Tesla beat Apple to an AirPower-like multi-device charger
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While its CEO is a little busy elsewhere, Tesla has rolled out a wireless charger shaped vaguely like its Cybertruck, with the same goal — but not design ethos — as Apple'sAirPower.
Apple Insider
Apple adds new Shortcuts actions for Books, Wallpapers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released an updated Shortcuts app with new actions for controlling Apple Books, and switching wallpapers oniOS. Shortcuts lets users create basic automation on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. So if an iPhone...
Apple Insider
Incase A.R.C. Brief review: A laptop bag for minimalists
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Incase A.R.C. Brief is a modern and slim laptop bag that will carry barely enough gear, and no more. Along with this A.R.C. Brief also comes the A.R.C. Organizer, both new product additions...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec 23: AirPods $89, 30% off Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's top finds include an Element Electronics 55" Outdoor 4K TV for $998, iFrogz Voiceboost 2.0 Soundbar for $32.99, 3-in-1 iPhone Wireless Charger Station 40% off and more. Every day, the AppleInsider team looks...
Apple Insider
Bezalel Prelude XS & XR Review: Giant MagSafe battery & charger system
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Prelude X series is a two-unit combo that tries to solve the problem of managing wires when it comes to charging youriPhone. There's no shortage of MagSafe charger accessories. Apple has its own,...
Apple Insider
DaVinci Resolve video editor arrives on iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The iPad version of DaVinci Resolve is now on theApp Store, bringing a heavyweight video editor to iPadOS. Users who need more than basic iMovie-style video editing on the iPad have long had the...
Apple Insider
AirPods Max review: Two years later the headphones hold up
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's still not easy to stomach the product's $549 retail price. Unsurprisingly, Apple hasn't blinked or changed that eye-popping figure — but fortunately,they're on sale often. But, despite the cost, we were impressed...
Apple Insider
ITC finds Apple guilty of heart rate monitoring patent infringement
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The International Trade Commission has confirmed its earlier ruling that Apple infringed on AliveCor's heart rate monitoring patents — and what comes next is uncertain. The ruling will undergo a 60-day review by...
Apple Insider
Users report horizontal lines on iPhone 14 Pro display at startup
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An unknown number ofiPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users report seeing green and yellow horizontal lines across their devices' displays. It's not clear how many users are affected, but in the...
Apple Insider
Best tech for bicyclists in your life
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Bicycles don't have to be just a way to get from here to there without tech. Here are the best app-enabled accessories for bicyclists wanting to leverage tech to upgrade their ride. Gone are...
Apple Insider
Apple offers free two-hour delivery for Christmas
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — From December 22, 2022, to December 24, two-hour delivery of items from Apple retail stores will be free — for eligible products, and in certain areas. It's no longer buy an iPhone 14...
Comments / 0