kdll.org
Highway crashes claim three lives Wednesday
Three people were killed and three more were injured in two separate highway car accidents in Clam Gulch and Portage Wednesday. Alaska State Troopers said they were notified of the crash in Clam Gulch, near mile post 119.5 of the Sterling Highway, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said 40-year-old Brandon Ihde, of Kenai, was traveling southbound when his van crossed the center-line and hit a pickup truck head-on. Ihde and the driver of the truck, 61-year-old Ane Mane, of Homer, were both declared dead at the scene.
80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board. The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ousted Anchorage municipal manager says termination was ‘retaliation’
Before both sides rested their case, David Eastman took the stand one last time answering “no” to direct questions about his desire to see or aid an overthrow of the government. Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?. Updated: 5 hours ago. The situation...
cowboystatedaily.com
With One EMT Killed and Another Critical, Wyoming Responds With ‘Broken Hearts’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rawlins Police Department Officer Amber Yardley is thankful she didn’t get the call all first responders dread – one of their own is hurt or killed. Yardley wasn’t on duty early morning Wednesday when a semitrailer plowed into an...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 men arrested in connection to death after bar fight
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they have arrested and charged two men involved in an altercation outside a bar that left one man dead. According to a release, Anchorage police say that they were notified on Dec. 4 of a man injured and laying on the ground near Third Avenue and Christensen Drive. On Dec. 10, 30-year-old Brodie Smith died.
Courthouse News Service
Accidental death in Alaska arrest
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal court in Alaska allowed a daughter’s excessive force and Fourth Amendment claims to proceed against Anchorage after its SWAT team deployed chemical agents to drive her father, who had stopped taking his medicine for bipolar disorder and manic depression, from the house so he could be taken to a psychiatric institute. The unarmed man instead went into the crawlspace where he either drowned or died of hypothermia.
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in deady crash on Seward Highway near Portage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have identified the victim in a deadly crash that shut the Seward Highway down for hours on Wednesday. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police, the Seward Highway was closed near mile 78, near where the construction on the Placer River bridge is taking place. The highway was closed after the crash at 2:19 p.m. Police issued an updated community alert at 10:04 p.m. that all lanes of the Seward Highway had reopened.
knau.org
Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing woman in northwestern New Mexico
Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing woman last seen in May 2022 in northwestern New Mexico. Charlotte Ann Begay is 44 years old, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and white hair. Begay also has a tattoo on her left shoulder...
orangeandbluepress.com
Alaskan Residents Will Soon Receive $3,200 Large Direct Check Payment on a Specific Date
Alaskan Residents Will Soon Receive $3,200 Large Direct Check Payment on a Specific Date. Qualified Alaskans will receive the first batch of direct payments worth up to $3,200 next month. By the year’s end, the budget adopted by the Alaska Legislature earlier this year provides residents with $3,200 payouts. On September 20, the first batch of direct payments will begin to arrive in bank accounts, according to Alaska Public Media. Then, paper checks will be mailed and sent out to the residents in early October.
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
Payment of $3,284 coming to eligible residents in Alaska
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man charged in Friday homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood. According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died of an upper-body wound. Police say they have arrested 32-year-old Jessy B. Amos and charged him with first- and second-degree murder.
New Mexico man found guilty in disability benefit theft case
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been found guilty of 33 counts of theft of government property for stealing disability benefits. Prosecutors say James Sandoval collected $83,000 in benefits from June 2017 even though he was working the entire time. A jury found him guilty last week. Nearly 20 other charges were dropped. […]
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked
In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
Utah Hiker Reports Man for Threatening to Shoot Her Over Her Off-Leash Dog
A Utah hiker says she was in the right to walk her dog unleashed on a trail, but a man carrying a firearm and machete disagreed. Jaden Turner enjoyed hiking with her cattle dog, Caz– that is until Dec. 5th. On that day, she was exploring the Tukupetski Trail in Washington County when something terrible happened, making her want to give up hiking for good.
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
