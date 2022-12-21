Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan State University welcomes Dexter's Brennan Parachek to the family
After making it official on December 21 and signing to compete as a Michigan State Spartan, Dexter two-sport star Brennan Parachek was welcomed to East Lansing with a lot of excitement. The Michigan State Baseball Twitter account sent out this message to him: “Welcome to the Spartan Baseball and Football...
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
Maize n Brew
The 2023 targets remaining for Michigan after the Early Signing Period
The early signing day has come and gone. Outside of their long-term commitments, the Michigan Wolverines added four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill and four-star wide receiver Karmello English to the fold. These additions escalated the Wolverines to 17th ranked class according to 247Sports’ composite. With 23 total signees at this...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines 2022 season is gift that keeps on giving
Michigan fans’ big gift is still waiting to be claimed, unwrapped and enjoyed. Should the No. 2 Wolverines take down No. 3 TCU during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, they’ll earn the privilege of squaring off with either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State for the most sought-after prize in college football.
Tom Izzo: Year 2 for WR Keon Coleman on Michigan State's basketball team to be determined
As Michigan State’s football season reached a quicker-than-expected conclusion as the Spartans finished 5-7 and missed out on a bowl bid, MSU fans looking to a silver lining could at least find comfort in the idea that Keon Coleman would join Tom Izzo’s basketball team sooner than a year ago, perhaps paving the way for an increased role in his second year as a part-time hooper.
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball notes: A first-half benching, potential football player additions
EAST LANSING – Michigan State kept losing players to injury and foul trouble yet Tom Izzo still wasn’t calling on the healthy sharpshooting sophomore guard sitting in the middle of his bench. As Joey Hauser left Michigan State’s game against Oakland after getting hit in the face and...
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
247Sports
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
diehardsport.com
TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?
Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
diehardsport.com
Four-Star Committed Elsewhere Does Not Sign With School, Plans On Michigan Visit
While Michigan’s 2023 class ranks No. 16 overall, the Wolverines might not be done either. They are targetting some other recruits still unsigned but also Cameron Brandt, a four-star defensive lineman and Stanford commit (who did not sign), which is being reported by 247sports’ Greg Biggins:
MLive.com
Dexter’s Micah Davis ready to ‘put in the work’ as preferred walk-on for Michigan football
DEXTER – Micah Davis is betting on himself. Though he received scholarship offers from several FCS and Division II schools, the Dexter star safety wanted to prove he belongs at the Power Five level as he opted for a preferred walk-on position with the University of Michigan.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
House Democratic leader: No more 'hands-off-the-wheel' style when Dems take control
LANSING — Conservative lawmakers at times herald legislative inactivity, arguing the avoidance of new bureaucracy or regulations is a win for democracy. But during her last day in Lansing as Michigan House Democratic leader, Donna Lasinski said it's clear her Republican counterparts' recalcitrance to act on any number of issues cost them the majority this midterm election. ...
WWMTCw
Michigan trucking company owner launches longshot bid for president
LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Blanc man has set his sights on the White House for 2024. Anthony Hudson begins his days as the owner of a small trucking company outside of Flint, but once he's off that job he clocks into another: his campaign to become the next U.S. president.
wkzo.com
Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested
BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
legalnews.com
Investment advisor accused of embezzling $260,000 from clients to face trial
A Kent County investment advisor who is accused of taking $260,000 from his clients was recently bound over to circuit court on charges of embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise, among other felonies, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Jaime Westenbarger, 45, of Nashville, TN was bound over following a...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
