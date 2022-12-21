Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whiterivernow.com
Newport man arrested in Batesville faces felony drug counts
A Newport man is facing five drug-related felonies after a traffic stop by an Independence County sheriff’s deputy this week. According to court information, Joshua D. Henry, 40, was stopped by Deputy Nick Ade in Batesville on Wednesday. The arrest affidavit said the deputy recognized Henry, knowing Henry had...
Kait 8
Teen arrested for car theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
neareport.com
Suspect arrested after hit and run
JONESBORO, Ark. – A suspect ended up being arrested on Sunday in Jonesboro after police say he rear-ended a victim and then left the scene. The accident happened around noon December 18 at the 3200-block of East Johnson Avenue. Police responded to the hit and run accident where a 75-year-old woman was the victim, but the suspect didn’t remain at the scene.
Kait 8
Osceola firefighters call in backup
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Trying to stay warm during these arctic blasts can be hard, and staying safe can be even harder. Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street. Once firefighters were on the scene,...
Kait 8
State trooper unit damaged in crash
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
neareport.com
$5,000 stolen in Jonesboro home break-in
JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro resident’s home was broken into and a major theft committed, a report filed on Sunday with JPD said. Police responded around 10:28 PM on December 18 to the Links Apartments. At some point between 5:40 PM and 10:15 PM the same day, someone was able to get into an apartment through an unlocked bedroom window. During the entry, the blinds were damaged but the suspect was only getting started.
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
Kait 8
Firefighter’s home damaged by fire
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews responded Friday night to a fire at one of their own. The Diaz Fire Department responded to a house fire at a firefighter’s home in the Erwin Volunteer Fire Department District. A Facebook post said the fire was contained but is believed...
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 in Craighead County is back in operation after a crash had traffic at a standstill. According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m. As of 7:38 p.m., all lanes are back open. No injuries were reported.
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway. The police received multiple calls of suspicious noises coming from the towing company. Paragould Police arrested a local man, Virgil Wallace after they said he used tools to...
Kait 8
Crews respond to three fires in single day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out inside of city limits. According to the fire department, the first fire happened just after 8 a.m. on Bradley Street. They reported a well—involved residential fire when they arrived and said that heavy smoke and fire were coming from both the home and from a camper nearby.
19-year-old charged with killing West Memphis man who was found in burned-out vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is charged in Crittenden County, Arkansas in the death of a West Memphis man whose remains were found in a burned-out vehicle earlier this month. Rashad Hughes is accused of killing Frank Lacy, 31. Hughes was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse […]
neareport.com
Suspect shot his brother after argument, police report says
Jonesboro, Ark. – Some type of dispute between family members ended with one person being shot on Saturday (December 17) in Jonesboro. It happened around 2:45 PM at the 1600-block of Dupwe Drive. Police were dispatched to a shooting. Dequan Smith, 28, suffered the gunshot wound. Officer Garrett Haney observed the bloody wound and applied a tourniquet before the victim was rushed to the hospital. Officers observed what appeared to be an entry wound in the left elbow area with the bullet exiting the inside of the arm, then going inside the skin of his chest and back out.
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
Kait 8
Protecting yourself and your property
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ve been preparing you all week for this cold front, and it is finally here. Here is one last look at all the ways to protect yourself and your property at this cold time. Summit Utilities and many other companies across the state have given...
Kait 8
Dozens of books and toys donated
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many businesses and organizations are taking the opportunity to give back this holiday season. Elite Climate Control Heat and Air teamed up with the Jonesboro Police Department to deliver some Christmas cheer to children in our area. The toys and books were delivered by Corporal Jon...
Kait 8
Shopping hours this Christmas weekend
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Did you forget to buy a gift, or maybe you burnt the holiday ham? Don’t worry there are plenty of stores still open on Christmas Eve and even a few that are open on Christmas day. To see the full list of stores visit KNWA.com.
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase
Authorities say that Lucas Henson burned 7 acres of Mark Twain National Forest, pointed a crossbow at a federal agent and ran into a river on his way to getting arrested
Kait 8
House damaged in fully-involved fire
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328. Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer...
Comments / 0