ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercersburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver indicted in Wildwood car rally crash that killed Carlisle woman, one other

The driver charged in a crash that killed two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, N.J. in September has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh and Delaware, was driving a 2003 Infiniti and allegedly fleeing another crash in Wildwood when prosecutors said he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.
WILDWOOD, NJ
PennLive.com

Survey collects Perry County traffic, commuting data

“Is your daily commute getting you down?” asks a coalition of local organizations currently running a survey to identify travel patterns and individuals’ preferences when commuting. The survey is being conducted as part of the Civic Innovation Challenge (CIVIC). According to a press release, CIVIC “is a multi-agency,...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two people say they’ve been scammed out of more than $100K: Police

Two people in Franklin County say they have been scammed out of more than $100,000, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The sixty-seven-year-old woman and the sixty-eight-year-old man, both from Hamilton Township told police that two men with foreign accents claiming to be from Microsoft and Chase Bank Security stole a $5,000 Lowes gift card, a $1,000 gift card from Kohl’s, various other gift cards totaling $2,000, $90,000 from a money mutual account sent to the unknown people, and $11,000 used for coin flip (cryptocurrency).
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy