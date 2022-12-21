Read full article on original website
Shippensburg overcomes double-digit halftime deficit to down Northern in divisional boys hoops showdown
Shippensburg overcame a sizable deficit with a superb second half as the Greyhounds edged Northern 52-42 in Mid-Penn Colonial action Thursday. The Greyhounds trailed 27-16 at the intermission before outscoring the Polar Bears 35-15 in the second half to overtake the lead and seal the ‘W’. Cole Trn...
Blackhawks wrestling faces local teams at Carlisle Christmas Classic, returns 1 champion
Susquenita wrestling got in some good practice for the Perry County Tournament after joining local teams at the Carlisle Christmas Classic. The Blackhawks finished in tenth place overall, which was ahead of fellow Perry County team Newport who placed four spots behind. In the opening round, Mason McLendon got things...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
The first-ever Martin’s Potato Roll drop will be an early-evening New Year’s Eve celebration
Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls will sponsor the first-ever potato roll drop in its hometown on New Year’s Eve 2022. To keep the inaugural celebration family-friendly, the roll will drop at 9 p.m. instead of the traditional midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Chambersburg, Franklin County. The event will be hosted by Downtown Chambersburg.
Driver indicted in Wildwood car rally crash that killed Carlisle woman, one other
The driver charged in a crash that killed two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, N.J. in September has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh and Delaware, was driving a 2003 Infiniti and allegedly fleeing another crash in Wildwood when prosecutors said he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Cold case cracked: Woman arrested in the 1987 killing of husband
An arrest has been made in the death of Carl Jarvis — 35 years after the killing. Judith Ann Jarvis, the wife of the victim, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with murder. The arrest was announced the same day at a press conference in New Bloomfield. On Aug....
Survey collects Perry County traffic, commuting data
“Is your daily commute getting you down?” asks a coalition of local organizations currently running a survey to identify travel patterns and individuals’ preferences when commuting. The survey is being conducted as part of the Civic Innovation Challenge (CIVIC). According to a press release, CIVIC “is a multi-agency,...
Two people say they’ve been scammed out of more than $100K: Police
Two people in Franklin County say they have been scammed out of more than $100,000, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The sixty-seven-year-old woman and the sixty-eight-year-old man, both from Hamilton Township told police that two men with foreign accents claiming to be from Microsoft and Chase Bank Security stole a $5,000 Lowes gift card, a $1,000 gift card from Kohl’s, various other gift cards totaling $2,000, $90,000 from a money mutual account sent to the unknown people, and $11,000 used for coin flip (cryptocurrency).
