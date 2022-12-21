Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: 61 Year Old WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Major Surgery
That should help. Wrestlers work very hard in the ring to entertain the fans and put in quite a bit of physical efforts. There is almost no way to guarantee that a wrestler is going to stay completely healthy in any given match, but almost every wrestler has several built up health issues when their career is over. Thankfully there are ways to fix those situations, and now a WWE legend has done just that.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Calls Retired WWE Star An “Unsung Hero”
People often joke that in wrestling no one ever really stays retired and recently Jamie Noble laced up his boots and returned to the ring during the WWE live event in Charleston, WV. Noble last wrestled over seven years ago and he officially retired thirteen years ago. Since then he’s been working backstage as a producer for WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Turned Down Retirement Match With Former WWE Star
Goldberg made a name for himself during the Monday Night Wars and WWE found an answer for Goldberg’s massive success when they started featuring a parody character named Gillberg. Duane Gill portrayed Goldberg a number of times on WWE programming, and during an appearance on the Cheap Heat Productions...
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery AEW Dynamite Attacker Revealed
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland attempted to solve their issues with mediation on AEW Dynamite but instead, Lee was the victim of Strickland’s new group. Swerve In Our Glory apparently fell to pieces during their Full Gear match with The Acclaimed as Keith Lee walked out on his partner after Swerve Strickland got physical with him. They reunited briefly at ROH Final Battle but this time it was Strickland that walked out on his partner with Keith Lee still able to overcome Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
ComicBook
New WWE Champion Reflects on Realizing Their Childhood Dream
It's a new era in the NXT women's division. After reigning with one of the brand's top prizes for well over a year, Mandy Rose lost her NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez just days after Perez earned a championship match at NXT Deadline. Perez's victory bookended her 2022 with gold, as she opened the year as Ring of Honor Women's Champion. This championship victory marks one of the fastest rises in NXT history, as Perez only signed with WWE this past March. The nine months between inking a WWE deal and winning the top prize in her NXT division rivals the accelerated ascents of stars like Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, who both won the NXT Championship within a year of debuting for the black and yellow brand.
ComicBook
Identity of New AEW Star Revealed
All Elite Wrestling has yet another faction within its ranks. This past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite saw the implosion of Swerve In Our Glory, as months of tensions finally boiled over. During a segment moderated by rapper Rick Ross, Swerve Strickland warned former partner Keith Lee to watch his back, which then prompted a re-debuting Parker Boudreaux to attack the Limitless One from behind. It wouldn't take long for Lee to get the better of Boudreaux, as he disposed of him to the outside and made a beeline for Strickland, who awaited him on the ramp. Before he could get his hands on the former NXT North American Champion, Lee was attacked once again by a tattooed heavyweight.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
ComicBook
AEW's Michael Mansury Explains Why He Left WWE
Michael Mansury was once the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE and was viewed as the successor to Executive Producer Kevin Dunn. However, he left WWE in 2020 and was recently hired by AEW to be its Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer alongside Tony Khan. Mansury appeared on The Session this week and explained to Renee Paquette why he departed from WWE, citing its intense schedule and being effectively stuck in the same position until Dunn eventually steps down (even after Vince McMahon's departure from the company, Dunn is still with the promotion in the same role).
