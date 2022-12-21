ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

DOE to review early design of landfill for tainted materials

By Carolyn Krause
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago

It’s a done deal: the final agreement that three government parties signed three months ago will allow review by the U.S. Department of Energy of the preliminary design of what will be its second landfill on the Oak Ridge Reservation to legally accept slightly radioactive waste. However, the final design cannot be started until after groundwater monitoring data is collected and factored in, according to subject matter experts at an open house in Oak Ridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wi23t_0jpXQ1zk00

The contaminated material to be put into the planned landfill’s waste disposal cells will consist mainly of debris and soil associated with the planned demolition of decades-old, deteriorating buildings and infrastructure at the DOE’s Y-12 National Security Complex and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrxtJ_0jpXQ1zk00

The second landfill is needed because the first one, the Environmental Management Waste Disposal Facility (EMWDF), lacks the capacity to hold all the low-level radioactive waste that will be generated at Y-12 and ORNL into the 2040s. The EMWDF has been filling up fast with the waste produced as DOE and its contractors reached the milestone of completing building demolition and cleanup activities at the old K-25 uranium enrichment plant, now called East Tennessee Technology Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M47Dr_0jpXQ1zk00

The planned $250 million, 25-acre Environmental Management Disposal Facility (EMDF), which will be built later this decade in Central Bear Creek Valley, will be receiving an estimated total of 1.6 million cubic yards of low-level radioactive waste from Y-12 and ORNL over the next two decades.

Rainfall

Roger Petrie, regulatory affairs specialist for DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, and Dennis Mayton, project manager of the EMDF, both said at the open house "poster session" that the state requires that the completion of the EMDF design by DOE contractors incorporate adjustments needed after considering the results from groundwater monitoring during the next two wet seasons at the planned waste facility site while early site work is underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYmY2_0jpXQ1zk00

The design goal is to prevent rainwater from percolating through the waste and groundwater from penetrating it from below and carrying off some of its slightly radioactive contents to the nearby Bear Creek. The design will include an impermeable bottom liner, a cover at the top, and a leachate collection system to direct any water entering and exiting the EMDF to be treated before it reaches the creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxkZr_0jpXQ1zk00

Petrie stated that computer modeling indicates that the EMDF cover and berm, and the ridge it will be built near, will divert future rainfall, lowering the water table below the waste facility.

In response to a question by Virginia Dale, representing several environmental organizations, Mayton confirmed that the models used to predict rainfall levels that could cause failure of the landfill barrier were run using average rainfall conditions prior to 2021. She argued that in this era of climate change, data on recent extreme rainfall events should be included in the model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WW642_0jpXQ1zk00

Petrie pointed out that DOE had the option of shipping the Y-12 and ORNL waste out of state or sequestering it onsite, some three miles from the two DOE nuclear facilities and over a mile from the nearest house. He said the final choice of isolating the low-level radioactive waste on a favorable geological site on the Oak Ridge Reservation - instead of sending it out West - will save taxpayers an estimated $800 million.

The estimate of almost $1.6 billion for shipping the wastes out of state by truck and train (versus the $800 million cost of safely moving and disposing of wastes in the EMDF) considers the risks of fatalities and predicted costs of diesel-fueled transportation and its greenhouse gas emissions, he said. Petrie noted that all high-level radioactive waste produced on the reservation has been and is being shipped to approved waste storage facilities in western states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QwnJ_0jpXQ1zk00

Petrie, Mayton and other subject matter experts were meeting DOE’s commitment to keep the local community informed about DOE’s latest plans in the wake of the signing of the final Record of Decision (ROD) for the EMDF project. The parties signing the ROD on Sept. 30 were DOE, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The ROD is a public document that explains the remediation plan for the cleanup of a Superfund site.

In 1989, EPA identified the Oak Ridge Reservation as a Superfund site. The designation meant that under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) of 1980, DOE is required to pay for cleanup of the reservation to meet EPA standards.

According to a poster, it is projected that Y-12 waste will take up 72% of EMDF’s capacity and the remaining 28% of its volume will hold ORNL wastes. About 54% of the wastes will consist of building and other infrastructure debris, while the remaining 46% of the waste will be contaminated soils. Petrie said some of the soils will contain low levels of nonradioactive mercury, as well as low levels of radioactive materials contaminated with uranium, thorium, cesium, cobalt, and other radioisotopes.

Considerable waste will be generated by the demolition of the Alpha and Beta buildings at Y-12 where uranium isotopes were separated electromagnetically in the early 1940s. The Manhattan Project facility produced the enriched uranium needed for the atomic bomb that helped end World War II.

According to one poster, “EMDF will have strict waste acceptance criteria to ensure no prohibited waste is disposed there. DOE will conduct additional outreach as it works to finalize waste acceptance with its regulators.”

Another poster showed that the 75-foot-tall waste volume of the engineered waste facility will be sandwiched between a 15-foot-tall impermeable bottom multilayer and an 11-foot-tall top multilayer cover to protect the wastes from water penetration. The layers will include soil, rock, clay and geotextile fabrics.

Other posters stated that early site preparation tasks to be covered by a single construction subcontract managed by contractor UCOR will include rerouting the private Haul Road and Bear Creek Road, constructing a support area for future work crews, as well as building electrical and water line utility extensions, starting in the summer of 2023.

“The groundwater field demonstration involves understanding how groundwater levels adjust when construction begins,” one poster stated. “The study will span two wet seasons to capture data that will help inform and finalize EMDF’s design. The status: the final design for the groundwater field demonstration project is targeted for spring 2023 and field work is scheduled to begin in late 2023.”

A poster concluded that the “balance of construction includes completing the final design, constructing the first two waste disposal cells and building support facilities including wastewater treatment, tanks and piping. The status: the preliminary design is ready for DOE review and the final design can begin once data comes in from the groundwater field demonstration project.”

The EMWDF did have some issues with water penetration, Petrie confirmed, adding that corrective measures have been taken.

DOE has stated that Oak Ridge has far more high-risk excess, contaminated facilities than any other site in the DOE complex. The missions of DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, according to a DOE video, are “to protect the region’s health and environment, enable science and national security missions and make clean land available for future use.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: DOE to review early design of landfill for tainted materials

Comments / 0

 

