Holiday closings, changes set for Oak Ridge government, courts, trash pickup

All city of Oak Ridge administrative offices, including City Court, will be closed Friday through Monday in observance of Christmas.

City offices and City Court will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day. Offices reopen and court continues as normal beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Additional closures and adjustments to city services and facilities are listed below:

Oak Ridge Public Library, including bookdrop, closed Dec. 23-26, Dec. 31-Jan. 2;

Civic Center, closed Dec. 23-30 and Jan. 2, open Dec. 31. IIndoor pool closed for resurfacing until late January;

Senior Center and Scarboro Community Center, closed Dec. 23-26, Dec. 31-Jan. 2;

Centennial Golf Course closed Dec. 24-25;

Waste Connections Convenience Center closes at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25-27.

Household trash and recycling pickup will occur as scheduled the week of Christmas, on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year's Day (Jan. 1). For questions, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTN.com.

The Centennial Golf Course will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday (weather permitting) through December. In January and February, golf course hours will change to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Public Library is currently undergoing renovations and will be offering curbside service from 1 to 6 p.m. on the following days: Dec. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and 30. For more information, visit ORPL.org, or call the library at (865) 425-3455.

Police, fire and utilities

Police and fire services will continue to operate as normal, according to a news release from the city. Emergencies can be reported by calling 911. The non-emergency line is (865) 425-4399. Customers can continue to make utility payments online at https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/ or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (6-digit account number required). Customers can also use the overnight drop box in the parking lot at 200 South Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37831. For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov or call the city manager’s office at (865) 425-3550.