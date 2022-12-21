ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Holiday closings, changes set for Oak Ridge government, courts, trash pickup

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago

All city of Oak Ridge administrative offices, including City Court, will be closed Friday through Monday in observance of Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eZJE_0jpXQ07100

City offices and City Court will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day. Offices reopen and court continues as normal beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Additional closures and adjustments to city services and facilities are listed below:

  • Oak Ridge Public Library, including bookdrop, closed Dec. 23-26, Dec. 31-Jan. 2;
  • Civic Center, closed Dec. 23-30 and Jan. 2, open Dec. 31. IIndoor pool closed for resurfacing until late January;
  • Senior Center and Scarboro Community Center, closed Dec. 23-26, Dec. 31-Jan. 2;
  • Centennial Golf Course closed Dec. 24-25;
  • Waste Connections Convenience Center closes at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25-27.

Household trash and recycling pickup will occur as scheduled the week of Christmas, on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year's Day (Jan. 1). For questions, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTN.com.

The Centennial Golf Course will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday (weather permitting) through December. In January and February, golf course hours will change to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Public Library is currently undergoing renovations and will be offering curbside service from 1 to 6 p.m. on the following days: Dec. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and 30. For more information, visit ORPL.org, or call the library at (865) 425-3455.

Police, fire and utilities

Police and fire services will continue to operate as normal, according to a news release from the city. Emergencies can be reported by calling 911. The non-emergency line is (865) 425-4399. Customers can continue to make utility payments online at https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/ or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (6-digit account number required). Customers can also use the overnight drop box in the parking lot at 200 South Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37831. For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov or call the city manager’s office at (865) 425-3550.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Blount County warming shelter open during Christmas weekend

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of people are homeless in Blount County, and a warming shelter in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Maryville is up and running around the clock for those seeking relief from the frigid weather. “This was alright,” Frank Greico said. “I...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

TVA, Local Power Companies End Planned Power Reductions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end planned intermittent interruptions. “We are grateful for our 153 local power companies and industrial customers who have been key partners in weathering this extraordinary event,” said Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. trashing your tree. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night

Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
ETOWAH, TN
wvlt.tv

Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting

The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Rural Metro: Dog dead...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy