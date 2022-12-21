ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merry Christmas, motorists: Gas prices are their lowest in 18 months

By Keith Magill, Daily Comet
 4 days ago
Drivers hitting the road for the Christmas holidays will find gas prices that have fallen to their lowest in a year and a half.

Pump prices are about $1.83 per gallon lower than six months ago, according to GasBuddy. The national average, $3.01 a gallon Tuesday, is forecast to drop to $2.98 a gallon by Christmas Day. It would be the first drop below the $3 mark in 600 days.

At least 26 states, including Louisiana, were already posting average gas prices below $3 per gallon on Tuesday.

“As 2022 draws to a close, we’ve seen gas prices cut nearly in half in some areas compared to this earlier this year — a well-needed break from the sky-high prices we faced just six months ago," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release. "Finally, things are starting to feel a bit more normal with gas prices far more affordable. Americans are saving around $25 per fill-up compared to prices this summer.”

About 112.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, the American Automobile Association forecasts. That’s up 3.6 million from last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers.

Of the total, nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations, up 2 million compared to last year, the AAA says. Travel by car this year is on par with 2018 but shy of 2019, when108 million Americans drove out of town for the holidays, the highest on record.

For subscribers:How disaster was averted in last week's helicopter crash at an oil platform off Terrebonne Parish

More local news:Major project to help save area's eroding coast wins key approval as debate continues

“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low- to mid-$70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last spring,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman, said in a news release Monday. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”

Tuesday's national average was down 11 cents for the week, 57 cents for the month and 22 cents compared to a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Gas cost an average $2.60 a gallon in the Houma-Thibodaux area. That was down 18 cents for the week, 50 cents for the month and 29 cents compared to a year ago.

Louisiana’s average, $2.68 a gallon, was down 8 cents for the week, 42 cents for the month and 33 cents for the year.

Among states, Louisiana's prices were eighth-lowest, according to the AAA.

