SEATTLE – UPDATE: 3:40 P.M. According to officials with Alaska Airlines, the airline has canceled all flights in Portland, due to ongoing icy conditions and freezing rain. The flights into and out of Seattle continue to be affected. Some flights have been given clearance to land and take off, however, the airline said further cancellations are likely in Seattle. Travelers should expect there will be full flights over the next several days and it will take several days to accommodate guests who need new flights.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO