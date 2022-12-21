Read full article on original website
Snoqualmie Pass closes due to freezing rain
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash – I-90 is closed in both directions on Snoqualmie Pass due to freezing rain in the area. WSDOT says it is closed from North Bend to Ellensburg (Milepost 34 to Milepost 106). WSDOT says the freezing rain is creating extreme weather conditons, including avalanche danger. Snoqualmie...
WSP trooper hit during a crash on WB I-90 near North Bend
NORTH BEND – A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck in his patrol car by two vehicles during a crash on westbound I-90 near milepost 32. Right now, multiple collisions are blocking both east and westbound I- 90. Westbound is closed at milepost 37, and eastbound is closed at milepost 34. The crash near milepost 32 in North bend involves a semi truck, and injuries have been reported.
UPDATE: Alaska Airlines cancels all Portland flights, some Seattle flights still going through
SEATTLE – UPDATE: 3:40 P.M. According to officials with Alaska Airlines, the airline has canceled all flights in Portland, due to ongoing icy conditions and freezing rain. The flights into and out of Seattle continue to be affected. Some flights have been given clearance to land and take off, however, the airline said further cancellations are likely in Seattle. Travelers should expect there will be full flights over the next several days and it will take several days to accommodate guests who need new flights.
Tech counties boomed in pandemic, new data shows
The pandemic was an economic boon for the nation’s tech centers last year, but the tide already has turned as consumers’ demand for remote work software, delivered food and streaming entertainment subsides. Tech-driven counties in California’s Silicon Valley and around Seattle, Washington, and Austin, Texas, boomed as the...
