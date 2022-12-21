ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers at the Spokane International Airport battle delays ahead of Christmas

SPOKANE, Wash.–Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days of the year, and people at the Spokane International Airport are already dealing with delays and cancellations. According to flight aware, twenty-three flights have already been delayed today, with five being canceled. Frustrated and tired travelers say they’ve dealt...
