FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
yaktrinews.com
‘Going way too fast’: Local plow drivers see spike in bad driving behavior
SPOKANE, Wash. — Problems are piling up for plow drivers. Winter just started and bad driving behavior is intensifying. The Department of Transportation says, it averages around five plow hits per year. They’ve already passed that number, and winter conditions aren’t going away anytime soon. Plow drivers...
‘A Christmas miracle’: WDFW officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeowners in Elk caught a crisis on camera when a moose fell through icy water as its baby watched helplessly from the shore, and rescuers jumped into action. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says these incidents happen often during the winter. Sometimes, the animals can...
Travelers at the Spokane International Airport battle delays ahead of Christmas
SPOKANE, Wash.–Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days of the year, and people at the Spokane International Airport are already dealing with delays and cancellations. According to flight aware, twenty-three flights have already been delayed today, with five being canceled. Frustrated and tired travelers say they’ve dealt...
‘It’s just never ending’: Mail carrier speaks on the thousands of packages piling up at USPS facilities
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amidst the surge of online shopping this holiday season, thousands of packages are piling up in mailrooms across the region, with a depleting number of hands available to deliver them. Zachary Steel is one of seven mail carriers at his Post Office branch, who spoke with...
