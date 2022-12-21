ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Inventor of the UK's 'true national dish' dies at 77

With its chunks of spiced chicken surrounded by a rich tomato and yogurt-based sauce, chicken tikka masala is one of the UK's most beloved dishes. Now, the man who is widely credited with inventing it has died at age 77, his restaurant has announced. Ali Ahmed Aslam was widely hailed...
News Channel Nebraska

What it's like to live on Christmas Island

"The jungle is our playground, and the sea is our wonderland." That's how Sook Yee Lai remembers her childhood on Christmas Island, an overseas territory of Australia that's about a 3.5-hour flight northwest of Perth, the capital of Western Australia. "We do lots of free diving, snorkeling, diving, surfing, caving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy