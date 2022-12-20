Read full article on original website
Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
State launches new review of CAFO standards
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching the latest review of standards used to regulate siting and expansion of large livestock farms. A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of the review. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts...
Louisiana audit finds Delgado Community College overstated assets, appropriations
(The Center Square) — Delgado Community College overstated its capital assets and appropriations by tens of millions of dollars in its most recent annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an audit report for Delgado Community College for fiscal year 2022...
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
Indiana attracts more than $22.2B in capital investment from industry in 2022
(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a...
State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria. As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15,...
Cumberland Valley school board revises policies on student discipline, searches
Cumberland Valley School Board members this week approved changes to policies for graduation, student discipline and searches, as well as hiring a third school police officer for the district. On Monday, the board approved changes that would add support for students experiencing “educational instability” and mandates for graduation data reporting,...
AARP Wyoming Reports on Scams Hitting Local Residents
Government Impersonation Scam: If you receive an email with the subject line of “New Document From the IRS Portal” with the sender’s address listed as “Social Security Administration” but really from a westbrooklawfirm.com email address, don’t download the attachment or call the number in the email.
Shipley in wait-and-see mode on property tax proposals
(Des Moines) -- State Senator Tom Shipley expects property taxes to be a major focus of lawmakers in the 2023 Legislative Session. But, the Nodaway Republican says what form tax relief will take in the upcoming session remains to be seen. Groups like Iowans for Tax Relief are pushing for a two-year freeze on property taxes in this coming session. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Shipley says whatever tax bill emerges won't be an overnight proposal.
Struzzi: Eager to see what Shapiro offers, urges focus on actions 'in a bipartisan manner'
In a year-end newsletter to his constituents, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, expressed holiday and New Year’s greetings on behalf of his family and staff. He also said he is eager to see what the Shapiro administration will offer. “As we all know, we will be forging ahead with...
Gov. Whitmer signs flurry of bills to close out first term
(The Center Square) – In the final hurrah of her first term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed what her office claims is the 1000th bipartisan bill approved by the governor during her first four years. The governor on Thursday signed bills to amend the Michigan Reconnect Act, extend the Low...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Mexico using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GAgives on GivingTuesday brings in more than $29 million for nonprofits
ATLANTA — With more than $29.3 million in donations, amassed from more than 190,000 gifts, #GAgenerosity set another giving record for this year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign — an 8 percent increase over last year’s record-breaking total!. Of that total, more than 14,600 gifts were made...
Metzgar previews 2023 session
Delegate Ric Metzgar (R-6) would like to preview the 445th Session of the Maryland General Assembly which meets starting January 11 through April 10, 2023. Delegate Metzgar pre-filed one bill to reduce the number of Early Voting days to four days not including Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays. He feels this would be an important cost saving measure because he feels that the current Early Voting system is too long. This measure would save taxpayers money.
SWEPCO crews struggle to restore power after Arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- SWEPCO crews are working hard to restore power after strong winds from an Arctic front knocked tree limbs into power lines, along with scattered equipment issues that knocked out the juice all across their service area in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. The worst is in Louisiana where...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in North Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ohio self-serve kiosk sports betting a first in the nation
(The Center Square) – Just days away from legal sports betting in Ohio, a new report shows one segment of the market could generate roughly $80 million in total bets in the first year of betting. Wagers can legally begin Jan. 1, the day after Ohio State plays Georgia...
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching...
Commercial fisherman hope for better shad season
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Commercial fishermen can take to the water beginning at midnight on Jan. 1 to take advantage of the opening day of shad season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Shad season will run through midnight March 31. “Last year’s shad...
