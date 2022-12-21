Read full article on original website
New Parking Restrictions Coming to Downtown Charles City
New parking restrictions are coming to downtown Charles City. The City Council Monday night approved a resolution to limit parking to 90-minutes at a time for the two-block section of Main Street between Riverside Drive and Kelly Street. The resolution will also eliminate the “no parking” restriction from 2 to 6 a.m. on Main Street.
Ambulances Ready to Battle North Iowa Weather to Serve Patients
With the extreme weather battering north Iowa, travel is not advised unless it’s an emergency. For ambulances, most of their travel is based on emergencies. Joel Knutson is the new director of the new Chickasaw County EMS Department and its County-run ambulance service, which is set to start January 1st. He says the weather can dictate how quickly they can respond and, on occasion, how emergency responders get there.
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
C.C. Schools Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist talks Blizzard, Holiday Break and Cost Saving Recommendations
KCHA welcomed Charles City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist to talk about the current weather situation, the process involved in delaying or cancelling school. She also about the holiday break, when students will return and updated us on the recommendations regarding cost cutting measures. For more information on the...
Iowa DOT to close a portion of Interstate 35 and pull snowplows due to dangerous conditions
AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - At 3 p.m. Iowa DOT announced the closure of a portion of Interstate 35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa, Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Iowa State Patrol, has closed north and south bound I-35 at exit 111 (U.S. 30) in Ames to Exit 194 (U.S. 18) at Clear Lake.
Calling Off NIACC Classes Due to Weather Not an Easy Call
The NIACC Campus in Mason City will be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. NIACC President Steve Schultz says calling off classes at the community college is not an easy call to make. As a former school superintendent himself, Schultz says he still takes an “old school” approach to...
BREAKING: Iowa DOT Closes Portion of I-35 South of Clear Lake, Pulls Plows in Northern Iowa
AMES, Iowa – Dec. 23, 2022: 3 p.m. – Road conditions have become extremely hazardous in northern portions of the state making travel in some areas impossible. Closure of a portion of I-35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa...
Don’t Confuse Sheriff’s Squad Cars in North Iowa with Santa’s Sleigh
Several northeast Iowa sheriff’s offices are reminding the public not to confuse their squad cars with Santa’s Sleigh. In similar Facebook posts by the Floyd, Chickasaw and Mitchell County sheriff’s offices, with each including a picture of one of their patrol vehicles, a **PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ** reads, “This IS NOT Santa’s sleigh!! Yes they have bright lights and loud sirens, however they are not magical. Yes, some of our Deputies have 4 wheel drive or all wheel drive but they can not get through everything, especially if we can’t see. If in the next 24-72 hours you find yourself stranded, we will do what we can to get you, however we cannot guarantee you that we’ll be able to. Please plan accordingly. If you have to be out and about make sure you have an emergency kit, food, water, blankets, shovel, phone charger, full tank of gas, winter jacket, gloves, hat, scarf, snow boots, and let someone know where you are going. If at all possible we would ask that you stay put! If you have an emergency, we will do everything possible to get services out to you to assist you.”
Charles City Public Library Offers Holiday Break Youth Programs
The Charles City Public Library is offering a variety of activities for kids of various ages during the holiday break. Patron Services Librarian Kamryn Kronschnabel says first up next week (12.27) is Legos! Legos! Legos!. Kronschnabel says the fun continues Wednesday (12.28). Kronschnabel says the library will also host a...
Interstate 35 shutting down due to severe weather, hazardous travel
According to the Iowa DOT I-35 will be shut down due to the weather creating hazardous traveling conditions Friday afternoon.
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say; Tony Freeman, Rose Law Group senior counsel who handles asset protection and estate planning, comments
The power of attorney for a woman with dementia stole the Iowa woman’s money and used it to gamble and buy her own house, according to federal authorities. Shanan Smith, 56, from Waterloo, Iowa, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison, authorities said in a Dec. 16 news release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the woman’s relatives.
Kids Yoga Class Fundraiser for New Hampton Inclusive Playground Project
Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to participate in special youth yoga classes during their holiday break from school. New Hampton Parks and Rec Director Tara Hackman says they are offering two kids yoga classes on Wednesday, December 28th at 8:30 and 10:15 am. Hackman says they can...
