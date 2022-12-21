ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IA

Ambulances Ready to Battle North Iowa Weather to Serve Patients

With the extreme weather battering north Iowa, travel is not advised unless it’s an emergency. For ambulances, most of their travel is based on emergencies. Joel Knutson is the new director of the new Chickasaw County EMS Department and its County-run ambulance service, which is set to start January 1st. He says the weather can dictate how quickly they can respond and, on occasion, how emergency responders get there.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
New Parking Restrictions Coming to Downtown Charles City

New parking restrictions are coming to downtown Charles City. The City Council Monday night approved a resolution to limit parking to 90-minutes at a time for the two-block section of Main Street between Riverside Drive and Kelly Street. The resolution will also eliminate the “no parking” restriction from 2 to 6 a.m. on Main Street.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Calling Off NIACC Classes Due to Weather Not an Easy Call

The NIACC Campus in Mason City will be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. NIACC President Steve Schultz says calling off classes at the community college is not an easy call to make. As a former school superintendent himself, Schultz says he still takes an “old school” approach to...
MASON CITY, IA
Don’t Confuse Sheriff’s Squad Cars in North Iowa with Santa’s Sleigh

Several northeast Iowa sheriff’s offices are reminding the public not to confuse their squad cars with Santa’s Sleigh. In similar Facebook posts by the Floyd, Chickasaw and Mitchell County sheriff’s offices, with each including a picture of one of their patrol vehicles, a **PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ** reads, “This IS NOT Santa’s sleigh!! Yes they have bright lights and loud sirens, however they are not magical. Yes, some of our Deputies have 4 wheel drive or all wheel drive but they can not get through everything, especially if we can’t see. If in the next 24-72 hours you find yourself stranded, we will do what we can to get you, however we cannot guarantee you that we’ll be able to. Please plan accordingly. If you have to be out and about make sure you have an emergency kit, food, water, blankets, shovel, phone charger, full tank of gas, winter jacket, gloves, hat, scarf, snow boots, and let someone know where you are going. If at all possible we would ask that you stay put! If you have an emergency, we will do everything possible to get services out to you to assist you.”
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Charles City Public Library Offers Holiday Break Youth Programs

The Charles City Public Library is offering a variety of activities for kids of various ages during the holiday break. Patron Services Librarian Kamryn Kronschnabel says first up next week (12.27) is Legos! Legos! Legos!. Kronschnabel says the fun continues Wednesday (12.28). Kronschnabel says the library will also host a...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse

An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Kids Yoga Class Fundraiser for New Hampton Inclusive Playground Project

Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to participate in special youth yoga classes during their holiday break from school. New Hampton Parks and Rec Director Tara Hackman says they are offering two kids yoga classes on Wednesday, December 28th at 8:30 and 10:15 am. Hackman says they can...

