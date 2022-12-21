Read full article on original website
Related
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters
A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
Are Packing Peanuts Really Illegal in New York?
She’s going to kill me for telling you this, but this is the story of a family member who got a tongue lashing for something she sent me in the mail. I come from a family of some impressively thrifty women who are also pros at saving and recycling just about everything. So, it was really no surprise to me when I received a gift in the mail from a family member and when I opened the box, a load of yellowed packing peanuts fell out.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
New York Will Soon Ban Arrest of Children Under 12
Beginning on January 1, 2023, New York state will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children who are under the age of 12 - with one exception. The bill, introduced by Senators Bailey, Brisport, Brouk, Cooney, Gianaris, Hoylman, Jackson, Krueger, Myrie, Ramos, Rivera, Salazar, Sepulveda, and Stavisky, was passed in June of 2021 and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on December 29, 2021. The law will certainly change how New York handles children under the age of 12 who may have committed a crime.
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
New York Bans the Sale of Cosmetics Tested on Animals
New York has become the tenth state to prohibit the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the New York Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act which means that any cosmetics newly tested on animals will be prohibited in New York starting on January 1, 2023.
New York Is the Most Digitally Vulnerable State in the U.S.
These days, just about every aspect of human life is digitally connected. We spend almost every waking hour somehow connected to the Internet however, many forget to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe online – particularly New Yorkers. In 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center took...
New York NOT Named the “Most Christmassy” State
There's nothing quite like New York during the holiday season, but according to one study New York isn't actually the best place to celebrate Christmas. According to a report by Maria Azzurra Volpe for Newsweek, New Hampshire actually takes the top spot when it comes to Christmas spirit. In fact, New York isn't even ranked second on the list, with that honor going to Wisconsin. The study was done by comparing Christmas-themed online activity within the last 12 months and Christmas-related cultural markers.
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
Walmart to Ditch Paper Bags in New York Stores
If you don't already have reusable grocery bags, you're going to need them soon when Walmart stops selling single-use paper bags in New York stores. According to a report by Abby Reinhard of BestLife, Walmart will stop offering customers single-use paper bags at checkout on January 18, 2023. New York State has already banned single-use plastic bags from being used in stores, but shoppers could still pay an extra five cents to use a single-use paper bag if they wanted to.
New York Teens Work Less Than Any Other State
According to a recent study, New York teens participate in the labor force less than the teens of any other state. The study, done by Jon Jones of Smartest Dollar, found that New York teens have a labor participation rate of just 30.0%, lower than any other state in the country and almost half that of Utah, the state with the highest teen labor participation rate at 53.1%.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
Is It Legal To Display A New York State License Plate In Your Windshield?
It's been a long time since I took my driver's test. I wonder if I had to complete the written test and go through a road test, how would I fare? I consider myself a safe and cautious driver. Although there are times my inner road rage would love to...
New Yorkers Now Have More Time To Obtain Their Real ID
New Yorkers who were scrambling to get their Real ID can breathe easier because they now have more time to obtain their ID. A lot more time. It appears that the pandemic caused a massive backlog at driver's license centers around the country and several state agencies were so bogged down that they automatically extended expiration dates on licenses and ID cards rather than issuing licenses and ID cards compliant with Real ID requirements.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0