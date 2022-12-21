ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Whale 99.1 FM

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters

A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Are Packing Peanuts Really Illegal in New York?

She’s going to kill me for telling you this, but this is the story of a family member who got a tongue lashing for something she sent me in the mail. I come from a family of some impressively thrifty women who are also pros at saving and recycling just about everything. So, it was really no surprise to me when I received a gift in the mail from a family member and when I opened the box, a load of yellowed packing peanuts fell out.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Will Soon Ban Arrest of Children Under 12

Beginning on January 1, 2023, New York state will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children who are under the age of 12 - with one exception. The bill, introduced by Senators Bailey, Brisport, Brouk, Cooney, Gianaris, Hoylman, Jackson, Krueger, Myrie, Ramos, Rivera, Salazar, Sepulveda, and Stavisky, was passed in June of 2021 and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on December 29, 2021. The law will certainly change how New York handles children under the age of 12 who may have committed a crime.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York NOT Named the “Most Christmassy” State

There's nothing quite like New York during the holiday season, but according to one study New York isn't actually the best place to celebrate Christmas. According to a report by Maria Azzurra Volpe for Newsweek, New Hampshire actually takes the top spot when it comes to Christmas spirit. In fact, New York isn't even ranked second on the list, with that honor going to Wisconsin. The study was done by comparing Christmas-themed online activity within the last 12 months and Christmas-related cultural markers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns

Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
MICHIGAN STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Walmart to Ditch Paper Bags in New York Stores

If you don't already have reusable grocery bags, you're going to need them soon when Walmart stops selling single-use paper bags in New York stores. According to a report by Abby Reinhard of BestLife, Walmart will stop offering customers single-use paper bags at checkout on January 18, 2023. New York State has already banned single-use plastic bags from being used in stores, but shoppers could still pay an extra five cents to use a single-use paper bag if they wanted to.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Teens Work Less Than Any Other State

According to a recent study, New York teens participate in the labor force less than the teens of any other state. The study, done by Jon Jones of Smartest Dollar, found that New York teens have a labor participation rate of just 30.0%, lower than any other state in the country and almost half that of Utah, the state with the highest teen labor participation rate at 53.1%.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

New Yorkers Now Have More Time To Obtain Their Real ID

New Yorkers who were scrambling to get their Real ID can breathe easier because they now have more time to obtain their ID. A lot more time. It appears that the pandemic caused a massive backlog at driver's license centers around the country and several state agencies were so bogged down that they automatically extended expiration dates on licenses and ID cards rather than issuing licenses and ID cards compliant with Real ID requirements.
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy