High School Scoreboard: Pikeville hands Harlan first loss
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big night for basketball ahead of the incoming severe weather. Pikeville upset previously undefeated Harlan 76-63 to win the Pikeville Invitational among other games. All scores are below. BOYS. Ashland Blazer 68, Pike Central 45. Barren County 72, Corbin 50. Bell County 79,...
Officials gather for groundbreaking of new senior citizens center in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, state, county and local officials gathered in downtown Pikeville to break ground on a new senior citizens center. “With the groundbreaking today, we’re making progress on this,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “It’s a great thing for the seniors here in Pikeville and again, it will help make sure that all of our senior citizen centers continue operating.”
Watch: 2022 Christmas Story as read by WYMT’s Neil Middleton
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This time of year, we get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of buying gifts that we sometimes forget the true meaning of the season. We usually do this with a group of students, but due to illnesses here at the station and at area schools, we were unable to make it happen this year. We are re-playing one from two years ago in 2020, another unusual and tough year here in the mountains.
‘Give a toy, bring joy’: Motor coach makes Christmas visit to the mountains
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Santa made a stop in Pikeville Thursday, swapping the sleigh for two tour buses. Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB partnered with Croswell Tours to provide several families who were victims of the summer flooding with toys, clothes and a Christmas to remember. Tourism officials connected the Croswell team with Grace Fellowship pastor Debby Bailey, who helped get the families in place for the Thursday party.
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrates Christmas
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrated its Christmas giveaway Thursday, inviting the community for free food, gifts, and more. The event included a walk-up or drive-thru line, to provide to as many families as possible, giving hundreds of toys, fruit bags, and meals to families in need.
EKY church, AshBritt provide Christmas meals to families
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky families were treated to a Christmas meal on Thursday. New Hope Church of Hazard and AshBritt provided the meals along with Christmas food boxes for families of Drug Court clients and gift cards for them to use at a grocery store. “Many Kentucky families...
Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun was shining at times on Friday, but it did not help the frigid temperatures across the region. “I have my heat set on 84, and it still says it’s 59 in here,” Michelle Reed said. The thin trailer walls only do so...
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...
Firefighters battle early morning blaze
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4:30 Friday morning. Firefighters say two people were inside the home but made it out safely. The home was damaged by heat and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Frigid temperatures lead to hazardous road conditions
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures plummeted early Friday morning, leading to slick conditions on roads across Eastern Kentucky. What started as rain late Thursday night, turned into snow and ice Friday morning. “The temperature drops in three to four hours, it goes from 45 degrees to five, so that’s just...
Man arrested after single car crash on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was not using the frigid conditions as an excuse to not enforce the law Saturday morning. Early Saturday morning, deputies with the department were dispatched to a single car crash on Interstate 75 at Exit 15. When deputies arrived, they suspected the driver, 29-year-old Norman Mendoza of Georgia, was under the influence.
Small businesses open and ready for Christmas Eve shoppers
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Small businesses across the region were open and ready to welcome in last-minute Christmas shoppers on Saturday. Despite the winter weather, Two Chicks & Co. of Pikeville owner Emily Hall-Pack says she has been surprised with the number of folks braving the cold for those last-minute gifts.
Police: Scammer using fake officers name to try to scam people out of money
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are warning people about a scam involving someone posing as a member of their office. In a post on the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page, officers say the caller has found a way to have the department’s phone number show up on caller ID and are identifying themselves as “Lieutenant Phelps.”
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerously cold air rushes into the region overnight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Time is running out for you to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Chill Warning are in place. Spotty showers are possible through the evening hours. If you have any last-minute plans, you may need the umbrella. It will not rain all night, but off-and-on showers will be possible. Temperatures will stay in the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky, so we are not expecting any winter issues this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold continues through Christmas
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day looks to continue right on into the weekend as we continue to watch dangerously cold air unlike anything this region has seen in awhile continue to work through the area. Tonight through Christmas Eve. Continuing to watch this brutally cold airmass...
Police catch man in the act of stealing phone and internet cable
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Floyd County say stopped one man who was trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of utility service cable. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s department say they were called out to the Goose Creek community around 3 a.m. Wednesday on a report that two men were cutting the cable in an effort to steal it.
