Durham, NC

Duke swimming and diving names Doak Finch interim head coach

Doak Finch, an associate head coach for the Blue Devils since 2017, has been named Duke's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season. The program announced Finch's new role in a release Thursday afternoon. Finch succeeds former head coach Dan Colella, who led the program for 16 years and died...
Letter: John Burness' legacy of education

It’s rare for a journalist to admire a public-relations person. You always suspect they’re just there to lie to you. A student journalist, racked by the insecurity of the novice, can (and maybe should) be especially wary. So it’s a testament to how special John Burness was that he won the respect of The Chronicle’s student staff year after year. As a former editor of the paper, a professional journalist, and a member of the Duke and Durham communities, I deeply mourn his death on Dec. 19.
