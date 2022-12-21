‘Thank You Atlanta’: Dansby Swanson bids farewell to Braves fans

ATLANTA — It’s a done deal: Dansby Swanson is leaving the Atlanta Braves.

In an Instagram post, Swanson expressed his love for the city and the place he grew up in.

“It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family,” Swanson wrote. “Thank you, Braves Country.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft later traded to Atlanta, Swanson’s totals with the Braves include a career .255 batting average, with 102 home runs, and 411 RBI.

While the Chicago Cubs have not officially announced their signing of Swanson, it is reported that he is set to sign a 7-year, $177 million deal with the ball club, MLB sources confirmed to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. ESPN first reported the deal.

