Atlanta, GA

‘Thank You Atlanta’: Dansby Swanson bids farewell to Braves fans

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — It’s a done deal: Dansby Swanson is leaving the Atlanta Braves.

In an Instagram post, Swanson expressed his love for the city and the place he grew up in.

“It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family,” Swanson wrote. “Thank you, Braves Country.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft later traded to Atlanta, Swanson’s totals with the Braves include a career .255 batting average, with 102 home runs, and 411 RBI.

While the Chicago Cubs have not officially announced their signing of Swanson, it is reported that he is set to sign a 7-year, $177 million deal with the ball club, MLB sources confirmed to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. ESPN first reported the deal.

Yardbarker

Braves named free agent winners despite losing Dansby Swanson

Braves Country has polar opposite opinions on Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. Some believe Chicago overpaid, and those people have an argument. At $25 million per season for the next seven years, Swanson will have to play at an All-Star-caliber level for the entirety of the deal, which is unlikely. Others believe the Braves are at fault, and they also have an argument. Rolling with Vaughn Grissom is a massive gamble, and it could bite the Braves in the ass. However, what nobody is doing is calling the team winners of the offseason… except for Amy Westbrook…
CHICAGO, IL
Marietta Daily Journal

Swan song: Braves fans react to Swanson's departure

Star players come and star players go. It’s the nature of business in Major League Baseball, or any sport, for that matter. That doesn’t make the departures any easier for fans, who have invested time, energy and money into their heroes on the diamond. This rings especially true for Cobb County’s native son, Dansby Swanson, the all-star shortstop for the Atlanta Braves who became a free agent after the 2022...
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history.
HOUSTON, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Major Details Emerge From Hawks’ John Collins Trade Plans

The Atlanta Hawks’ front office is going to look a lot different. Travis Schlenk, who has been the general manager and President of Basketball Operations for the last six NBA seasons, is moving into a senior advisory role with the team. Landry Fields, who is the current general manager, will now be overseeing the basketball operations.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

