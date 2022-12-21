Read full article on original website
Charles City Residents Can Help Aid City Crews with Snow Removal
Charles City residents can help City crews clear snow more efficiently by moving their vehicles in a timely manner. City Administrator Steve Diers says those utilizing City parking lots are asked to be prepared to relocate vehicles. Diers adds that sidewalks in front of your property should also be cleared...
BREAKING: Iowa DOT Closes Portion of I-35 South of Clear Lake, Pulls Plows in Northern Iowa
AMES, Iowa – Dec. 23, 2022: 3 p.m. – Road conditions have become extremely hazardous in northern portions of the state making travel in some areas impossible. Closure of a portion of I-35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa...
Don’t Confuse Sheriff’s Squad Cars in North Iowa with Santa’s Sleigh
Several northeast Iowa sheriff’s offices are reminding the public not to confuse their squad cars with Santa’s Sleigh. In similar Facebook posts by the Floyd, Chickasaw and Mitchell County sheriff’s offices, with each including a picture of one of their patrol vehicles, a **PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ** reads, “This IS NOT Santa’s sleigh!! Yes they have bright lights and loud sirens, however they are not magical. Yes, some of our Deputies have 4 wheel drive or all wheel drive but they can not get through everything, especially if we can’t see. If in the next 24-72 hours you find yourself stranded, we will do what we can to get you, however we cannot guarantee you that we’ll be able to. Please plan accordingly. If you have to be out and about make sure you have an emergency kit, food, water, blankets, shovel, phone charger, full tank of gas, winter jacket, gloves, hat, scarf, snow boots, and let someone know where you are going. If at all possible we would ask that you stay put! If you have an emergency, we will do everything possible to get services out to you to assist you.”
Charles City Public Library Offers Holiday Break Youth Programs
The Charles City Public Library is offering a variety of activities for kids of various ages during the holiday break. Patron Services Librarian Kamryn Kronschnabel says first up next week (12.27) is Legos! Legos! Legos!. Kronschnabel says the fun continues Wednesday (12.28). Kronschnabel says the library will also host a...
BREAKING: Floyd County Snow Plows Being Pulled from Roads by Noon Friday
The Floyd County Secondary Roads Department will be ceasing road-clearing activities this morning. County Engineer Jacob Page says plows will be pulled because they cannot keep up with the blowing and drifting snow with winds, on average, from 25 to 30 mph and gusting to 45 to 50 mph. Page...
Kids Yoga Class Fundraiser for New Hampton Inclusive Playground Project
Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to participate in special youth yoga classes during their holiday break from school. New Hampton Parks and Rec Director Tara Hackman says they are offering two kids yoga classes on Wednesday, December 28th at 8:30 and 10:15 am. Hackman says they can...
