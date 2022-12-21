ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

4 suspects wanted in attempted robbery at West Philadelphia gas station: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for four men in an attempted robbery Tuesday.The incident happened in the early morning at a gas station on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.Police say one man pointed a gun at the store clerk while two others tried to break into an ATM. The fourth man stood guard.They were not able to get into the ATM and ran away.Call the Philadelphia police if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBJ7.com

ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Beast

Body Found With Bag on Its Head Stuffed in Philadelphia Freezer

A dead body with a bag on its head was found stashed in a freezer in the basement of a house in south Philadelphia early Friday, police said, with a bloody knife found nearby. Neighbors told NBC10 they’d seen a man with a knife in the area recently, but it’s not clear if the incidents are connected. Officers were called to the house after family members went to check on two men who were known to frequent the home—the relatives raised the alarm when they found a large amount of blood in the property. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said cops then made the “gruesome, tragic discovery of a dead body in a freezer box in the basement,” after following a trail of blood down the stairs. Investigators are not yet sure who the victim is. Small added that it was possible that the man had been stabbed to death.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Car thefts are rising in Philadelphia. A dive into the numbers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The number of stolen vehicles in Philadelphia is surging. It's even higher than last year when there was also a huge spike, according to data obtained from the Philadelphia Police Department.Vehicle thefts are keeping officers busy. On average, Philadelphia police are called to about 36 stolen vehicles every day, which is almost twice as many from about four years ago."I want my car back bad," Jaysun Carroll, a sophomore at Temple University, said.Security video appears to show the moments a dark-colored SUV pulls up next to a white Kia Sedan at 15th and Jefferson Streets in North...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

