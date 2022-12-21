Read full article on original website
Power problem forces evacuation of Lennox Apartments Germantown
SEPTA buses were used to keep people warm on Saturday after they were evacuated from their apartments in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
City van, equipment stolen from Parks and Recreation property in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery in which city property was stolen, authorities say. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 4100 block of Montgomery Drive in the city's West Philadelphia area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say a property was burglarized and a 2500 express...
4 suspects wanted in attempted robbery at West Philadelphia gas station: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for four men in an attempted robbery Tuesday.The incident happened in the early morning at a gas station on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.Police say one man pointed a gun at the store clerk while two others tried to break into an ATM. The fourth man stood guard.They were not able to get into the ATM and ran away.Call the Philadelphia police if you have any information.
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
Police looking for missing endangered person in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Darby Township Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man who may be at special risk or harm. Thomas Cortellessa Jr. was seen driving a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla that has a PA Registration JJL-3807. Cortellessa Jr. was last seen in the...
ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
Police Seek Help Identifying Victim Struck By Train In Montgomery County
Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying him, after he was struck by a train behind Wissahickon Avenue in Upper Gwynedd Township. Authorities say the accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Friday, Dec. 23.
Person of interest in custody after body found in freezer inside South Philadelphia home
Philadelphia police say a person of interest has been taken into custody after a body was found in a freezer box.
Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia. Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in...
Body Found With Bag on Its Head Stuffed in Philadelphia Freezer
A dead body with a bag on its head was found stashed in a freezer in the basement of a house in south Philadelphia early Friday, police said, with a bloody knife found nearby. Neighbors told NBC10 they’d seen a man with a knife in the area recently, but it’s not clear if the incidents are connected. Officers were called to the house after family members went to check on two men who were known to frequent the home—the relatives raised the alarm when they found a large amount of blood in the property. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said cops then made the “gruesome, tragic discovery of a dead body in a freezer box in the basement,” after following a trail of blood down the stairs. Investigators are not yet sure who the victim is. Small added that it was possible that the man had been stabbed to death.
Killing of local trans activist under investigation in Philadelphia
The local LGBTQ community is mourning the loss of a local trans activist.
Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Bristol Businessman Played Key Role In Bucks Gun-Trafficking Gang, DA Says
The owner of a Bristol business faces more gun charges than anyone in recent Bucks County history after detectives seized "dozens" of firearms and partially assembled "ghost guns" from his home, authorities say. Prosecutors say Russell Byron Norton, 32, of Bensalem, played a key role in the Pentz organization, a...
Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
Police investigating ATM explosion outside Wells Fargo bank in Chestnut Hill
Police are investigating an ATM explosion in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia.
DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
Car thefts are rising in Philadelphia. A dive into the numbers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The number of stolen vehicles in Philadelphia is surging. It's even higher than last year when there was also a huge spike, according to data obtained from the Philadelphia Police Department.Vehicle thefts are keeping officers busy. On average, Philadelphia police are called to about 36 stolen vehicles every day, which is almost twice as many from about four years ago."I want my car back bad," Jaysun Carroll, a sophomore at Temple University, said.Security video appears to show the moments a dark-colored SUV pulls up next to a white Kia Sedan at 15th and Jefferson Streets in North...
$40K in Jewelry Stolen From Center City Store in Caught-on-Cam Burglary
Philadelphia police said a man was caught on video taking nearly $40,000 in jewelry during a burglary in Center City. The heist happened early Sunday morning at the Jade & Art Jewelry Store at 9th and Arch streets. Police said the burglar used a rock to break the front window...
