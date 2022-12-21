A dead body with a bag on its head was found stashed in a freezer in the basement of a house in south Philadelphia early Friday, police said, with a bloody knife found nearby. Neighbors told NBC10 they’d seen a man with a knife in the area recently, but it’s not clear if the incidents are connected. Officers were called to the house after family members went to check on two men who were known to frequent the home—the relatives raised the alarm when they found a large amount of blood in the property. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said cops then made the “gruesome, tragic discovery of a dead body in a freezer box in the basement,” after following a trail of blood down the stairs. Investigators are not yet sure who the victim is. Small added that it was possible that the man had been stabbed to death.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO