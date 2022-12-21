Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Question raised in multibillion-dollar lawsuit over Elon Musk Tesla tweet
Less than a month before a class action lawsuit over an infamous Elon Musk tweet goes to trial, a judge this week ordered expert witnesses to explain themselves, a possible sign a case that could cost Musk billions of dollars in damages may be in peril. Musk is scheduled to...
ABC7 Chicago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond
A federal magistrate on Thursday ordered disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on a $250 million personal recognizance bond signed by his parents and secured by their Palo Alto, California, home. A prosecutor called it the largest pretrial bond ever. Bankman-Fried, who did not enter a plea during the brief...
Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?
The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
