Read full article on original website
Related
Former Senator Barbara Boxer on state of politics in America
(Inside California Politics) — Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer joined Inside California Politics to discuss a number of topics, including the signing of the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’, former President Trump, and whether President Biden should seek reelection in 2024.
Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?
The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
Comments / 0