Read full article on original website
KillerBee5150
4d ago
Honestly, there are warnings all over the box. She's trying to get money for not paying attention to her kid. I wouldn't even buy those for my 9 year old, let alone ANYONE, if I have a 9mo old in the house. This chick is all over Tik Tok claiming that Target is responsible for her CHOOSING to buy a gift!! It's unfortunate yes, but not someone else's fault. She's even recording videos using voice filters, as if she's playing instead of actually being serious.
Reply
2
Related
Here are the 25 funniest parents on social media this week
Take a break from [waves arms around wildly] all of this, parents. Grab a mug of something warm and some cookies and share a laugh with your fellow holiday warriors. Santa can't have all the fun!. Every year. Also: Pajama Day. So relaxing. They're my personal holiday greatest hits album!
NBC News
Rare footage of moose losing its antlers goes viral
When a snowstorm headed toward Alaska the evening of Dec. 15, Tyra Bogert headed to her sister’s house in case the power went out. As she scrolled through TikTok with her niece, she noticed a notification from her Ring camera. The camera, set up at her front door, had...
Mom, dad and newborn daughter all share the same birthday
For Cassidy and Dylan Scott, baby doesn’t just make three. Nope, the birth of their daughter Lennon Kate Scott is the cause of a phenomenon for the books. On Dec. 18, Cassidy and Dylan of Alabama celebrated their birthdays and the birthdate of their firstborn, Lennon. Speaking to TODAY.com,...
Man disguised as officer shoots two inside D.C. youth facility
Police are asking for help finding the man who shot two people after entering a youth facility disguised as a police officer. WRC's Mark Segraves reports.Dec. 22, 2022.
American couple charged with child trafficking in Uganda in foster child case
KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has charged an American couple with child trafficking in a case that might see them serve life in prison if convicted. According to the charge sheet presented by the state prosecution before Buganda Road Court on Monday, the couple allegedly tortured and held a 10-year-old boy in a small, cold room without clothes.
Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is set to be released from prison in Nepal where he was serving time for murdering an American backpacker in 1975. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on how the killer known as “The Serpent” will be free once more. Dec. 23, 2022.
Michigan mom is arrested and accused of sending harassing texts to her daughter
A Michigan woman was arrested after she sent months of harassing text messages to two teenagers, including her daughter, officials said Thursday. Kendra Gail Licari, 42, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with two counts of stalking a minor and two counts of communicating with another to commit a crime, according to an Isabella County arrest warrant authorized Dec. 8.
Facebook parent Meta agrees to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica suit
Facebook parent Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed the social media giant gave third parties access to user data without their consent. It is the “largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action and the most Facebook has ever...
RSV, flu, Covid cases impacting U.S. hospitals
Hospitals are bracing for a long winter as they feel the impact of the “tripledemic” of RSV, flu and Covid. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the response from health officials.Dec. 23, 2022.
How to stay safe this holiday season amid rising Covid, flu and RSV cases
This holiday season is predicted to be the third busiest year for travel since AAA began keeping track in 2000, with more than 110 million Americans planning to travel at least 50 miles to gather with friends and family. But with a resurgence of Covid-19 and an increase in both flu and RSV cases, NBC News medical contributor Dr Uche Blackstock explains how to stay safe if you’re hitting the road or taking to the skies for the holidays. Dec. 22, 2022.
Why the ‘sextortion’ of teenagers is growing
This week, the FBI issued a rare public safety alert warning of an alarming increase in “sextortion” cases targeting children and teens. That’s on the heels of field offices across the country issuing warnings earlier this year. State law enforcement agencies are equally concerned. One former investigator with the New Jersey State Police reported that sextortion cases have increased 400% in the last four years.
NBC News
566K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1