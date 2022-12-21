ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

KillerBee5150
4d ago

Honestly, there are warnings all over the box. She's trying to get money for not paying attention to her kid. I wouldn't even buy those for my 9 year old, let alone ANYONE, if I have a 9mo old in the house. This chick is all over Tik Tok claiming that Target is responsible for her CHOOSING to buy a gift!! It's unfortunate yes, but not someone else's fault. She's even recording videos using voice filters, as if she's playing instead of actually being serious.

Here are the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

Take a break from [waves arms around wildly] all of this, parents. Grab a mug of something warm and some cookies and share a laugh with your fellow holiday warriors. Santa can't have all the fun!. Every year. Also: Pajama Day. So relaxing. They're my personal holiday greatest hits album!
Rare footage of moose losing its antlers goes viral

When a snowstorm headed toward Alaska the evening of Dec. 15, Tyra Bogert headed to her sister’s house in case the power went out. As she scrolled through TikTok with her niece, she noticed a notification from her Ring camera. The camera, set up at her front door, had...
HOUSTON, TX
Mom, dad and newborn daughter all share the same birthday

For Cassidy and Dylan Scott, baby doesn’t just make three. Nope, the birth of their daughter Lennon Kate Scott is the cause of a phenomenon for the books. On Dec. 18, Cassidy and Dylan of Alabama celebrated their birthdays and the birthdate of their firstborn, Lennon. Speaking to TODAY.com,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
American couple charged with child trafficking in Uganda in foster child case

KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has charged an American couple with child trafficking in a case that might see them serve life in prison if convicted. According to the charge sheet presented by the state prosecution before Buganda Road Court on Monday, the couple allegedly tortured and held a 10-year-old boy in a small, cold room without clothes.
Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is set to be released from prison in Nepal where he was serving time for murdering an American backpacker in 1975. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on how the killer known as “The Serpent” will be free once more. Dec. 23, 2022.
RSV, flu, Covid cases impacting U.S. hospitals

Hospitals are bracing for a long winter as they feel the impact of the “tripledemic” of RSV, flu and Covid. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the response from health officials.Dec. 23, 2022.
How to stay safe this holiday season amid rising Covid, flu and RSV cases

This holiday season is predicted to be the third busiest year for travel since AAA began keeping track in 2000, with more than 110 million Americans planning to travel at least 50 miles to gather with friends and family. But with a resurgence of Covid-19 and an increase in both flu and RSV cases, NBC News medical contributor Dr Uche Blackstock explains how to stay safe if you’re hitting the road or taking to the skies for the holidays. Dec. 22, 2022.
Why the ‘sextortion’ of teenagers is growing

This week, the FBI issued a rare public safety alert warning of an alarming increase in “sextortion” cases targeting children and teens. That’s on the heels of field offices across the country issuing warnings earlier this year. State law enforcement agencies are equally concerned. One former investigator with the New Jersey State Police reported that sextortion cases have increased 400% in the last four years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
