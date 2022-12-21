This holiday season is predicted to be the third busiest year for travel since AAA began keeping track in 2000, with more than 110 million Americans planning to travel at least 50 miles to gather with friends and family. But with a resurgence of Covid-19 and an increase in both flu and RSV cases, NBC News medical contributor Dr Uche Blackstock explains how to stay safe if you’re hitting the road or taking to the skies for the holidays. Dec. 22, 2022.

2 DAYS AGO