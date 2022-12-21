ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington's Little Free Bakeries

Today, in lieu of Casual Friday, we’re bringing you a sweet treat from our newsroom. KUOW’s Ruby de Luna spoke to some local bakers about their efforts to create Little Free Bakeries, a spin-off of Little Free Libraries. These bakeries aren’t just for free treats, though - they’re...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy