Read full article on original website
Related
KUOW
Costs, and potential benefits, of reducing emissions in Washington's agricultural industry
Soil management in the agricultural industry can generate greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. Reducing those emissions for growers in Eastern Washington can initially come with a high price tag, leading farmers to weigh the costs against potential benefits of solutions. A preliminary study from researchers at Pacific...
KUOW
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
KUOW
Washington's Little Free Bakeries
Today, in lieu of Casual Friday, we’re bringing you a sweet treat from our newsroom. KUOW’s Ruby de Luna spoke to some local bakers about their efforts to create Little Free Bakeries, a spin-off of Little Free Libraries. These bakeries aren’t just for free treats, though - they’re...
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
KUOW
What will Washington state lawmakers tackle in 2023? A budget, housing, and more
State lawmakers are getting ready for the new legislative session, which begins January 9 — and it's a big one. There's a two-year budget that needs to be hashed out, along with a number of other significant agenda items. Austin Jenkins is a reporter with Pluribus News and the...
Comments / 0