Read full article on original website
Related
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
The triplets went missing after their mom, Maisah Larkin, was shot to death inside her Philadelphia home After a frantic overnight search, a set of 2-year-old triplets were found safe on Dec. 19 after their mother was murdered in her living room the night before, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8 pm, officers responded to the Philadelphia home of Maisah Larkin, 39, on reports of a "person screaming," per a police incident update. Inside, Larkin was found dead from multiple gunshot...
Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
toofab.com
Indiana Murderer Inspired By Serial Killers Who Brutally Slayed Two Avoids Death Penalty
She worked at the Indiana Department of Corrections ... and left a hat with the department's insignia and her name on it at the crime scene. Kristen Wolf will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the grisly murders of two people during an attack in 2020, avoiding the death penalty as part of a plea deal.
Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral
A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward Gingerich
The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward GingerichPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Edward Gingerich was an Amish man from Rockdale Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1993 death of his wife, Katie. He was the first Amish person to be convicted of homicide, and his story highlights the need for better mental health awareness and treatment amongst the Amish.
Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York
Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Connecticut in 2013 after he failed to show up at work and pick up a family member from the airport A man who disappeared from Connecticut nearly a decade ago was found dead in New York under where he had been living under a new name. Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newtown, Conn. on July 29, 2013, after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and did not show up to work, per NBC News. His cars, wallet, cellphone and medication...
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family Members
Chaka Singh (Top Left), Jamarion Gillette (Bottom Left), Jaqwan Gillette (Top Right), Martaysha Flack (Bottom Right)East Valley View Crime Stoppers. A Knoxville, Tennessee family has suffered immeasurable loss not once, not twice, but four times in the last year.
‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing
A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
State police find Gaylord man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Gaylord has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly taking his three-year-old son into freezing weather Wednesday night. At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, of Gaylord, ran into the woods with his three-year-old son after he had an argument with her.The woman also told police that the boy was not dressed for the freezing weather. Troopers and a canine team went to the wooded area, and after a quarter mile, the tracking units located Micschley and the three-year-old lying under a tree. According to MSP, the child was not wearing shoes and showed signs of hypothermia.The man was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The three-year-old was turned over to his grandmother, and police notified CPS.Mischley was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, for one count of third-degree child abuse.He was given a $5,000 cash bond and is expected in court again on Dec. 22.
Advocate
Black Trans Woman Shahere ‘Diamond’ Jackson-McDonald Fatally Shot
Transgender woman Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death in Philadelphia the morning of November 24, Thanksgiving Day. Jackson-McDonald, 27, was discovered at her mother’s apartment in the Germantown neighborhood, Philadelphia’s NBC affiliate reports. She had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. It didn’t appear that anyone had forced their way into the apartment.
John Ramsey Claims Ransom Note Proves Killer Targeted JonBenét To Hurt Him After Weeks Of Surveillance
26 years after JonBenét Ramsey's murder, her father is still piecing together clues in hopes of unraveling the mysteries of one of the most shocking unsolved murder cases in the United States — and it may come down to a single piece of paper.John Ramsey has long suspected that the killer had been watching their family for several weeks before his daughter's brutal slaying, specifically due to the location of the ransom note. "I just know that they had us under surveillance," John explained in a recent sit-down. "The one point that really caught my attention was the ransom note...
North Carolina attorney shot dead by client at law firm
North Carolina lawyer Patrick White was praised for trying to stop accused shooter Francisco Cazarin Sanchez, who allegedly opened fire at the law firm, killing White and himself.
Mother Hides Son Before Committing Suicide
Timmothy PitzenPhoto by(Daily Herald) On May 14, 2011, a suicide took place in Rockford, Illinois. The police said that, along with the body, was a note that contained a very startling sentence.
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
Chicago mom and her father found dead after toddler answers call
A Chicago hospital worker and her father were found shot to death – after the woman’s 2-year-old son appeared to be alone when he answered a FaceTime call from a worried co-worker. Javonni Jenkins, 27, and her dad Curtis Hardman, 79, were discovered dead Wednesday in their apartment on South Drexel Avenue in the city’s South Side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Jenkins’ colleagues at Holy Cross Hospital became worried when she didn’t show up for work and they couldn’t get in touch with her. Her co-worker Nicole Worth finally got someone to pick up a FaceTime call to her phone – Jenkins’ 2-year-old...
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
Mall shooter told ex he would `take others’ if he died
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — The ex-girlfriend of a 20-year-old man who fatally shot three people at an Indianapolis-area mall said he told her he didn’t expect to make it to 21 and that if he killed himself, he would “take others” with him, a police chief said Wednesday.
Man threw dog to its death from train platform, Chicago police say
A 43-year-old Chicago man is charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty after he allegedly threw a dog to its death from an elevated CTA platform early Thursday.
NBC News
566K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0