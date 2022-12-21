OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Gaylord has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly taking his three-year-old son into freezing weather Wednesday night. At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, of Gaylord, ran into the woods with his three-year-old son after he had an argument with her.The woman also told police that the boy was not dressed for the freezing weather. Troopers and a canine team went to the wooded area, and after a quarter mile, the tracking units located Micschley and the three-year-old lying under a tree. According to MSP, the child was not wearing shoes and showed signs of hypothermia.The man was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The three-year-old was turned over to his grandmother, and police notified CPS.Mischley was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, for one count of third-degree child abuse.He was given a $5,000 cash bond and is expected in court again on Dec. 22.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO