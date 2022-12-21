ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

3 firefighters hurt battling fire in dangerous conditions

We’re following breaking news overnight out of Hoosick Falls. Three firefighters were hurt, after responding to a fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club on Richmond Avenue. I spoke with the fire chief, Carl Coon just a little while ago. He says one of the injured firefighters was taken...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Creek floods North Greenbush neighborhood

The holiday weekend has gotten off to an inconvenient start for many folks in Rensselaer County. The Wynants Kill – a creek that flows through the middle of town and heads west to the Hudson River – has overflowed its banks. The water has backed up into basements,...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Winter Storm dumps lots of snow in Pittsfield

A lot of snow means a lot of work for those who live in a house. In Pittsfield, we caught up with people clearing their sidewalk. Wendy Chen just moved to Pittsfield from Alabama. “It’s crazy. I haven’t seen snow my entire life until I moved here so this is entirely new as just entirely foreign to me,” she said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Weekend Queensbury fire under investigation

Fire crews were battling a large fire in Queensbury this past weekend. The fire broke out on Juniper Drive early Sunday morning. A viewer sent NewsChannel 13 some photos. We have calls out to our sources, and will bring you updates as we get it on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Tree damages humane society in Gloversville

The James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society in Gloversville is in need of help after a tree fell on their building. It’s believed the building is a total loss. The humane society is accepting donations to move in the spring. They’ve raised nearly $10,000 as of Friday evening.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Missing Schenectady teen Hajile Howard found

A teen who has been missing from Schenectady since last month has finally been found. Hajile Howard, 14, was located by the Schenectady Police, who have confirmed she is safe. The search continues for Samantha Humphrey, who also went missing in November.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany man charged with neglecting dog

An Albany man is under arrest, accused of leaving a dog in a crate without food for an extended period of time. Robert Simmons, 37, didn’t care for a dog at his home on Myrtle Avenue, say police. A local veterinarian called investigators about a severely malnourished dog. The...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Group charged in Columbia County catalytic converter thefts

State police have arrested five people in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Columbia County. Police stopped a car matching a description of one used in the thefts. Inside were two stolen catalytic converters, as well as multiple cutting tools, say police. Five people were charged: Robert Perez, 41, Tonya...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield company wins bid for former school

A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

New fishing shop opens in Lake George

Fish 307 has a new location about three miles north of the current store at the Lake George Factory Outlets. The shop started in 1992 as Peace Pipe Bait and Tackle in Bolton Landing. Business grew, and a toll-free number was needed for out-of-town customers. The only number available was...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs mayor blasts district attorney over gag order

City officials in Saratoga Springs are blasting the Saratoga County district attorney – as the ongoing battle over an officer-involved shooting on the city streets continues. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont exchanged gunfire with a group from Utica – and was shot by a Saratoga Springs Police Officer,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

