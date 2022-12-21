Read full article on original website
WNYT
3 firefighters hurt battling fire in dangerous conditions
We’re following breaking news overnight out of Hoosick Falls. Three firefighters were hurt, after responding to a fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club on Richmond Avenue. I spoke with the fire chief, Carl Coon just a little while ago. He says one of the injured firefighters was taken...
Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
WNYT
Creek floods North Greenbush neighborhood
The holiday weekend has gotten off to an inconvenient start for many folks in Rensselaer County. The Wynants Kill – a creek that flows through the middle of town and heads west to the Hudson River – has overflowed its banks. The water has backed up into basements,...
WNYT
New York State and Capital Region see power outages from inclement weather
After the winter weather we saw Friday, some local counties are still dealing with power outages. Right now across the state, more than 46,000 people are being affected. Here in the Capital Region – in Saratoga County, more than 800 customers don’t have power. There are also a...
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
WNYT
Winter Storm dumps lots of snow in Pittsfield
A lot of snow means a lot of work for those who live in a house. In Pittsfield, we caught up with people clearing their sidewalk. Wendy Chen just moved to Pittsfield from Alabama. “It’s crazy. I haven’t seen snow my entire life until I moved here so this is entirely new as just entirely foreign to me,” she said.
WNYT
Weekend Queensbury fire under investigation
Fire crews were battling a large fire in Queensbury this past weekend. The fire broke out on Juniper Drive early Sunday morning. A viewer sent NewsChannel 13 some photos. We have calls out to our sources, and will bring you updates as we get it on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
WNYT
Tree damages humane society in Gloversville
The James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society in Gloversville is in need of help after a tree fell on their building. It’s believed the building is a total loss. The humane society is accepting donations to move in the spring. They’ve raised nearly $10,000 as of Friday evening.
WNYT
Missing Schenectady teen Hajile Howard found
A teen who has been missing from Schenectady since last month has finally been found. Hajile Howard, 14, was located by the Schenectady Police, who have confirmed she is safe. The search continues for Samantha Humphrey, who also went missing in November.
Albany man admits to October break-in, assault
The Albany County District Attorney's Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman's foot and threatened her with a gun.
WNYT
Despite frigid temps, volunteers setup for the Annual Old Niskayuna Luminarie
For nearly 30 years neighbors in Old Niskayuna have lined their streets with luminaries after dusk on Christmas Eve. This year The Broken Inn Restaurant helped purchase and assemble an additional 3000 luminaries to help create a beautiful scene the whole community could enjoy. It’s a treat for the whole...
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
WNYT
Albany man charged with neglecting dog
An Albany man is under arrest, accused of leaving a dog in a crate without food for an extended period of time. Robert Simmons, 37, didn’t care for a dog at his home on Myrtle Avenue, say police. A local veterinarian called investigators about a severely malnourished dog. The...
WNYT
Group charged in Columbia County catalytic converter thefts
State police have arrested five people in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Columbia County. Police stopped a car matching a description of one used in the thefts. Inside were two stolen catalytic converters, as well as multiple cutting tools, say police. Five people were charged: Robert Perez, 41, Tonya...
WNYT
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
WNYT
Pittsfield company wins bid for former school
A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
WNYT
New fishing shop opens in Lake George
Fish 307 has a new location about three miles north of the current store at the Lake George Factory Outlets. The shop started in 1992 as Peace Pipe Bait and Tackle in Bolton Landing. Business grew, and a toll-free number was needed for out-of-town customers. The only number available was...
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
Police: Stillwater man arrested for driving stolen car
A Stillwater man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly driving a car stolen out of Colonie. Zachary Barry, 33, faces multiple charges.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs mayor blasts district attorney over gag order
City officials in Saratoga Springs are blasting the Saratoga County district attorney – as the ongoing battle over an officer-involved shooting on the city streets continues. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont exchanged gunfire with a group from Utica – and was shot by a Saratoga Springs Police Officer,...
