Related
KOCO
New law gives many Oklahomans a 'clean slate'
A new law allows Oklahomans with low-level criminal records to have these expunged with a simple automated system. Tiffany Mason said her life and her future were changed decades ago because of one poor choice. "Back in 1994, I obtained money under false pretense and false impersonation," said Mason. Although...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to legally protect nativity scenes days before Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Along with the classic tree, nativity scenes are considered essential decorations for many Oklahomans at Christmas. State Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) introduced a bill on Thursday that would legally protect nativity scene displays in Oklahoma on both public and private land. SB 74...
KOCO
Lawmaker files resolution to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker has filed a resolution to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state. State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed Senate Joint Resolution 2, which would amend the state constitution to clarify Oklahoma as a sovereign state. The measure also says federal laws that violate the U.S. Constitution are null, void and of no effect in Oklahoma.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
State agencies to temporarily reduce non-essential services
As winter precipitation and bitter temperatures take over the Sooner State, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
newsfromthestates.com
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.
OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
KTEN.com
Investigations continue into illegal Oklahoma marijuana farms
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Over the past two-and-a-half years, agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics have shut down around 200 illegal marijuana grow farms with ties to worldwide criminal organizations, many of which were raided this year. "These are criminal organizations that have been around for decades moving...
More Oklahoma Families In Eviction Court Before Christmas This Year
On a typical day in an Oklahoma County court, approximately 125-150 eviction notices are on the docket, but 2 days before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, there were 306 eviction cases in the Oklahoma County courthouse.
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
OSDH: Almost 9,500 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says active COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State are continuing to rise.
okcfox.com
OCCC and media partners offer scholarships to fill set construction gaps in film industry
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The film industry is booming in Oklahoma, but there's a workforce gap in film construction. Education and media leaders in our state are teaming up to break down the barriers in the business. It's an amazing opportunity for a few lucky Oklahomans trying to...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
kgou.org
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
This Small Town in Oklahoma Inspired a John Wayne Western
You might be surprised that there's a John Wayne movie that has direct ties to a small town in S.W. Oklahoma. This classic western was inspired by true events and real people that became legends of the American West. If you're a fan of the Dule More than likely you've seen this movie, several times.
KOCO
Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency as cold front approaches
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a state of emergency as dangerously cold temperatures are expected to move into Oklahoma. Executive Order 2022-34 declared a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties. The executive order is in effect for seven days. The entire order can be...
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
news9.com
Thursday At 10: OK Messages Project Connects Incarcerated Parents With Their Children
The holidays bring many sights and sounds illustrating the magic of this winter season. Children look forward to Christmas morning, but some will celebrate without their mom or dad. One Oklahoma organization connects children with parents who are in prison. Fifteen percent of Oklahoma children have at least one parent...
State Historic Preservation Office receives grant to continue survey of Oklahoma’s all-Black towns
The State Historic Preservation Office received a $75,000 grant from the National Park Service to continue its historic survey of all-Black towns in Oklahoma.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
