KOCO

New law gives many Oklahomans a 'clean slate'

A new law allows Oklahomans with low-level criminal records to have these expunged with a simple automated system. Tiffany Mason said her life and her future were changed decades ago because of one poor choice. "Back in 1994, I obtained money under false pretense and false impersonation," said Mason. Although...
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
KOCO

Lawmaker files resolution to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state

OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker has filed a resolution to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state. State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed Senate Joint Resolution 2, which would amend the state constitution to clarify Oklahoma as a sovereign state. The measure also says federal laws that violate the U.S. Constitution are null, void and of no effect in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
newsfromthestates.com

Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.

OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
KTEN.com

Investigations continue into illegal Oklahoma marijuana farms

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Over the past two-and-a-half years, agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics have shut down around 200 illegal marijuana grow farms with ties to worldwide criminal organizations, many of which were raided this year. "These are criminal organizations that have been around for decades moving...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
Z94

This Small Town in Oklahoma Inspired a John Wayne Western

You might be surprised that there's a John Wayne movie that has direct ties to a small town in S.W. Oklahoma. This classic western was inspired by true events and real people that became legends of the American West. If you're a fan of the Dule More than likely you've seen this movie, several times.
KOCO

Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency as cold front approaches

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a state of emergency as dangerously cold temperatures are expected to move into Oklahoma. Executive Order 2022-34 declared a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties. The executive order is in effect for seven days. The entire order can be...
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
