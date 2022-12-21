VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers

Warning: Content in this story may be graphic to some readers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.

On Dec. 11, police responded to multiple calls of a serious crash involving two children on North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street.

Bodycam footage from the first officer who arrived at the scene shows two women in the front seat, one child in the back, and a decapitated child on the ground.

In a 911 call, a witness told the operator “the baby has no head,” when asked if the baby was beyond help.

Police officer body camera footage shows the scene of the deadly crash on Dec. 11, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

(Van following suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police identified Kaleah Shaelle Manning, 25, as the driver of the vehicle as well as the aunt of the two toddlers. The passenger and the mother of the toddlers were identified as 23-year-old Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington.

The children, both girls, were identified by the coroner’s office as 2-year-old Rose Wilmer who died at the scene of the crash, and 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer who died at University Medical Center.

Washington appeared to be hunched over in the passenger seat while Manning was seen trying to wake her, bodycam footage showed.

Kaleah Shaelle Manning in the driver’s seat following a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Kaleah Shaelle Manning and Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washingtion following a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Kaleah Manning, 25, (left) and her sister, Raenysa Washington, 23, face charges in a suspected DUI crash that killed Washington’s two toddlers. (Credit: NLVPD)

Police said the Manning’s breath smelled of alcohol every time she opened her mouth. An arrest report released on Monday stated that Manning’s blood alcohol level was measured at .191 on the evening of the crash which is more than twice the legal limit in Nevada of .08.

Manning admitted to police “me and a friend had drinks in the car,” describing the drinks as two tequila shots, according to the report. Police said it’s believed that Manning and another person who was not in the car drank an entire bottle of tequila before the crash.

Police said Manning blamed her power steering, saying it pulled her to the left and caused the crash.

The two women and Taylor were taken to University Medical Center where the 3-year-old later died from her injuries.

At the hospital, officers placed both women under arrest. During Washington’s arrest, bodycam footage showed her asking police, “are you f—- serious?” after the officers read her rights and charges.

In the report, police said the two children were not in child safety seats and were both buckled in with adult restraints.

Manning is facing the following charges:

Three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death

Two counts of child abuse/neglect resulting in death

Two counts of operating a vehicle without child safety restraints

Operating a vehicle with a suspended registration

No proof of insurance

Failure to maintain a travel lane

Washington is facing charges of child abuse/neglect resulting in death.

Both women are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.