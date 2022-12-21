ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Top 3 X-Mas Movies In Massachusetts

Tis the season for breaking out your favorite holiday movies on DVD or Blue Ray. Anybody STILL has their ol' reliable VCR? The answer is obvious with me: YES. Or maybe, you'll tune in on your "big screen" TV to share some yuletide cheer with your family. So, without further ado, here are the three most popular Christmas films that put a smile to those from the beautiful Berkshires to Boston. Let's start with number 3 and work our way to the top spot:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?

For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
20 Words Massachusetts People Love To Misspell

I will get candid for a second, brutally honest, if you will. I hated reading as a kid in school, I loathed it. Although I thought it would cause no real harm not reading, my vocabulary suffered bigly! Yes, along with that came poor spelling skills as well. I'm much better know, though!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
This Berkshires Town Makes Elite List of Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit 'Christmas Week', it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in New England, or just the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
What Is Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In The Berkshires

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
What Will Winter Bring Us In the Berkshires

It's official! We are now in a "winter" frame of mind as the solstice took effect at 4:47 pm on Wednesday afternoon. That means we are going to see a little extra moment of daylight each and every day (but not much as the sun will keep setting prior to 5 pm for the next month and a half). In February, the daylight hours extend at 5:30 pm and we'll have 50/50 days starting in March. But until we get there, fasten your seat belt.
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires

The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Two Berkshire County Restaurants Make Open Table’s Top 10 List Of Best Places To Eat (PHOTOS)

Ahhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment...fave Mexican food...fave chain restaurant...fave watering hole...favorite breakfast eaterie, you get the idea. It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Pittsfield, MA
