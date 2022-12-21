ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Star Wars fan special effects filmmaker shoots the galaxy virtually on location in Broken Arrow

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Like many adults who love Star Wars, local filmmaker David Overholt discovered the George Lucas franchise when he was about nine years old.

“We just moved out here to Oklahoma, me and my family. It was right around Christmas time, and they were playing the original Star Wars trilogy on USA Television. And we hadn’t seen it yet,” said Overholt. “So we watched the first one and we instantly loved it. Me and my brothers loved it. So it became pretty easy to shop for my brothers and me for Christmas after that because it was pretty much always Star Wars figures or Star Wars video games.”

As Overholt grew up, he began to get into animation and special FX.

Flash forward a couple of decades and like many independent filmmakers, Overholt does have a day job.

“A few years back, when The Last Jedi came out, Star Wars Film, Episode 8, I actually started a YouTube channel where it was basically a gimmicky channel,” said Overholt. “It’s called Vader Reviews, and we have Darth Vader reviewing movies and making reactions to the latest movie trailers.”

In 2018, Overholt began writing a fan film called, Star Wars: Fallen Jedi. Originally, it was meant to be a 15-minute lightsaber fight scene with Darth Vader. But, then the pandemic hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIkyd_0jpXKtCv00

“It delayed us for like a whole year. And so that gave me time to think about the story more. I was able to kind of expand on it and develop characters,” said Overholt.

The filmmaker continued to shoot and edit the production for the next two years on location in Broken Arrow and virtually, with his brothers and a couple of friends as the crew.

Overholt played the role of Palpatine in the project. He did his own prosthetics.

“I watched hours of Ian McDermott in interviews to kind of get his cadence and like he holds his mouth a funny way, his Palpatine. So I practiced his body language in the mirror and how he talks and I tried to write him as faithfully to the Episode 3 version of Palpatine as possible,” said Overholt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHHM1_0jpXKtCv00

There is a lightsaber fight scene with Darth Vader where both actors were filmed years apart and in two different states. The footage is now edited where both actors look like they were shot together on a soundstage.

“My friend Jessica is from another state. She has a lightsaber fight with Darth Vader at the beginning of the film. I Skype-directed her. She has her own green screen. So she set up her tripod and I directed her from like states away. I said, ‘OK, up, down, left, right,’ and she acted it out,” said Overholt. “And then later we filmed Vader’s half and I put us together on the computer so it looks like she’s fighting Vader on screen. She and her husband are coming out here to visit family for Christmas, so they’re going to be at the premiere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFyrM_0jpXKtCv00

The premiere screening will take place on Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. at the New Orleans Theatre in Broken Arrow, which is the same exact same cinema where Overholt watched The Phantom Menace as a kid. Tickets are $10.

“Yeah, it’s a strange, strange feeling. It’s very it’s rewarding because I’m very proud of the work we did,” said Overholt.

Recently, Overhold posted one of the trailers for his film on Twitter. Someone reached out to him who had worked at George Lucas’ company Industrial Light and Magic and said, “‘That’s an amazing shot.’ And it was a shot I’d done with an imperial shuttle toy that I had balanced on a straw green straw so I could keep it out, and I just rotated it, just very slowly just turning it,” said Overholt. “And then what I did is I took it in the computer and I just kind of grew it and put it on a flight path so it looks like it’s like flying in and past the camera. And I have some stardust behind it in space. And so they have a guy who actually worked on the special edition of Star Wars back in 1997. He worked on the prequels and complimented a shot I did.”

If you miss the screening this Fri., Overholt said he will be posting it on YouTube on Dec. 31, 2022.

According to Overholt, there are millions of Star Wars fan films in the galaxy.

“With fan films, you just make whatever you wanna make. It’s just for the love of Star Wars and just to make people happy,” said Overholt.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Lana Del Rey Put The Only Billboard For Her New Album In Cop Ex-Boyfriend’s City

Lana Del Rey is releasing her next album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. in March. She has chosen to promote it with one solitary billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This does not seem like a randomly made decision, and indeed it’s not. While calling attention to the billboard on her private @honeymoon Instagram account, LDR writes, “It’s personal.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a mission NORAD takes on every December. U.S. Military men and women answer questions kids are dying to know this time of year. “I have always loved tracking,” said Air Force Veteran Stacey Knott. “I grew up tracking Santa. In fact, I grew up right there in Oklahoma.”
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights

A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Cold Temperatures Cause Arkansas River To Freeze In Tulsa

The sudden cold snap caused ice to form on the Arkansas River in Tulsa. Drone footage shows this sheets of ice after the frigid temperatures. Experts want to warn parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of walking on any ice on ponds or creeks. It's far too...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Glenpool Fire Department rescues cow from pond

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department rescued a cow from an icy pond on Friday, according to the City of Glenpool. In a social media post, the City said “it’s not just people who need rescuing, especially during these frigid conditions.”. According to the post, the...
GLENPOOL, OK
kswo.com

PSO handles thousands of winter storm power outages

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma power crews faced extraordinary challenges Thursday as they worked to restore power to thousands of families across the state. Wayne Greene with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said more than 7,000 of their customers lost power at the height of the cold blast. Most of the outages were in Tulsa, but more than 1,600 homes were without power in Southwest Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
111K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy