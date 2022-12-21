ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Emergency physician warns of the dangers of frostbite

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
KRMG
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The artic blast headed our way is not only uncomfortable, but it can actually be dangerous.

On Tuesday, FOX23 spoke with an emergency physician to find out what to be on the lookout for, and how to protect yourself in cold weather when there’s a wind-chill factor.

“It can definitely be serious,” said Dr. David O’Hara with Ascension St. John Hospital. “You can lose fingertips, ears, noses, toes, we’ve already seen a couple of cases.”

Tulsans will need more than just a jacket to stay safe spending time outdoors later this week.

O’Hara shared what to be on the lookout for when it comes to frostbite.

“The early signs of frostbite, usually get increased redness of the skin and can have some significant swelling as well,” he explained. “In second stages you can develop some blisters of the skin.”

He said the longer you’re exposed, the skin will turn white.

“Then eventually it can turn black or necrotic and at that point you’re probably going to be losing some fingertips,” O’Hara continued.

He said if it’s just mild redness you can warm your hands in warm water. If there is a chance of refreeze it’s best not to try to warm them up at home. If you start to see blisters or the skin is white, it’s best to come to the Emergency Room.

O’Hara said it is important to wear appropriate clothing when heading into cold weather.

“Keep all of your skin covered as much as possible,” he said. “With face masks, cover your ears, wear gloves, dry socks, shoes, try to stay out of the water.”

He added, it is true you lose the most heat out of your head, thus the importance for wearing a warm hat.

Glade Inhofe with Gearhead Outfitter demonstrated the importance of dressing in layers, starting with a base layer of merino wool.

“My next piece that I have on, this is a down insulated jacket. It just traps the heat, and holds it close to your body so you want that to be a little form fitting,” Inhofe explained. “My very last piece is what people refer to as a rain shell, it’s for wind to keep from cutting through my mid layer and now I am geared up and ready to go!”

Gloves and a warm hat are key. You may want to pull a neck gator up over your face if your face is going to be exposed for a long period of time.

O’Hara said frostbite can set in within several minutes, and hypothermia, which can be life threatening, can happen within hours. It’s brought on by prolonged exposure to the cold, and heading into holiday celebrations, it’s good to know, alcohol can actually leave you more susceptible to it.

KRMG

