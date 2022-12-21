Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Will FTX traders get their money back? Bankruptcy experts weigh in
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday to face federal charges, a major step as prosecutors seek answers for what they've described as "a fraud of epic proportions." More than one million possible victims, however, remain in the early stages of a likely yearslong bankruptcy...
Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?
The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
Comments / 0