san
4d ago
This is what Stalin did....erased people from the history of Russia that fell out of favor. It looks like our government is trying to emulate what he did.
Reply(1)
7
irishjack
3d ago
Removing the busts of Grant and Lee in Reconciliation Plaza is obscene. That's why they called it that. To remind people that the soldiers weren't evil, just misguided.
Reply
7
Jc124
4d ago
it's our country's history. whether we like it or not should not be hidden.
Reply(1)
15
State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone
Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community chips in to aid disabled vet
PORT JERVIS – While he was still a senior in high school, lifelong Port Jervis resident Tobey Lee Popstein joined the ranks of America’s military service. He pledged to serve with the United States Navy upon his 1969 graduation. Popstein, his brother Steven, and classmates Tom Glynn and Dan Doyle each committed to this and became active servicemen together.
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Santa enlists Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters to counter elf shortage
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596 answered an alarm from Santa this week. According to the jolly old man in the red suit, the manpower shortage has reached the North Pole and Santa needed members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department to help distribute gifts in the city.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County among filming locations for new Brendan Fraser movie The Whale
ORANGE COUNTY – The movie The Whale, marking actor Brendan Fraser’s return with a performance gaining Oscar buzz, was filmed largely in Orange County. Scenes of the $3 million feature were shot at Umbra Stages in Newburgh, making it one of several current and upcoming movies and television shows filmed at least partly in Orange County.
Galleria at White Plains to close next March
The Galleria at White Plains, part of the downtown for over 40 years, will close next March, according to the mall’s owners, Pacific Retail Capital Partners.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck and killed on Saw Mill River Parkway
YONKERS – Westchester County Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred early this morning (Friday) on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers. Police said at 2:45 a.m., a Honda Pilot traveling in the area of Odell Avenue stuck a man who was trying to cross the southbound lanes.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
John Catsimatidis-Owned Oil Company Refuses to Sign Union Contract at Greenpoint Refinery
United Metro Energy, the Brooklyn-based oil company owned by radio host and former GOP mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, declined to sign a longstanding, industry-wide collective bargaining agreement that expired last Friday, Dec. 16. The contract had represented only three truck drivers, who haul fuel from the Greenpoint refinery, as members...
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
