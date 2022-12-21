ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

Dawgs lose to Natchez, beat LC prior to break

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 4 days ago

Franklin County’s varsity basketball team saw its season mark settle at 10-2 overall after the squad dropped a 44-43 heartbreaker to Natchez on Friday, Dec. 16, but upended visiting Lawrence County, 59-45, on Tuesday, Dec. 13. NATCHEZ 44, FC 43 Natchez jumped out to an 11-6 lead over Franklin County in the first quarter of the Friday, Dec. 16 hoops match-up played in Meadville with the home team picking up the pace and battling to a 15-all run in the second quarter. Trailing 26-21 after the half, FC continued its offensive spark by outscoring the visiting Bulldogs by margins of 13-10 in the third quarter and 9-8 in the fourth frame, but the comeback proved to ultimately fall short in a 44-43 final decision loss to Natchez. Derrick Wilson paced Franklin County’s offense with a team-high nine points as Kentrez Bonds and Daylen Thomas both added eight points apiece. Wilson was 1-of-2 from the free throw line and Bonds was 3-of-4. Michael Covington scored seven points with two field goals and a three-pointer. In addition, Kepatrick Nimox and Jailan Hunt added four points apiece, Jazavier Malone tacked on two and Quez Rancifer, who went 1-of-4 from the charity stripe, scored one. FC 59, LAWRENCE COUNTY 45 Franklin County outpaced the visiting Cougars in three of the game’s four quarters on Tuesday, Dec. 13 en route to a 59-45 Bulldogs’ win. The Dawgs’ offense thumped Lawrence County by margins of 13-11 in the first and dual 17-10 runs in the second and third quarters. The Cougars won the fourth frame with a 14-12 burst in the final eight minutes of the contest. Two Franklin County players scored in double figures with Thomas having a game-high 21 points and Covington ending with 15. Thomas had five two-pointers in the first half and a similar number of field goals after intermission along with a 1-of-2 effort from the free throw line. Covington drained a pair of treys, hit three two-pointers and was 3-of-4 at the stripe. Bonds and Hunt were credited with six point apiece with Bonds going 2-of-2 from the line. Nimox, Rancifer and Jamie Green scored two each with both of Green’s points coming from free throws. • • • JUNIOR VARSITY LAWRENCE COUNTY 25, FC 19 In a neck-and-neck contest on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Franklin County and Lawrence County battled to an 11-all first-half tie before the visiting Cougars went on an 11-8 run after the mid-game break to go on to a 25-19 win over the home squad. Derrick Wilson led FC with six points as Johnathan Shell and Tyson Windom finished with five apiece. Dennis Shell added two for the Bulldogs and Casey Cook ended up with one point. FC 31, LOYD STAR 29 Loyd Star took an 18-13 first-half lead over Franklin County, but the Bulldogs rolled to an 18-11 offensive spurt after intermission and wound up winning by two points, 31-29, over the visiting Hornets. Derrick Wilson scored eight points to lead FC as Johnathan Shell and Jailan Hunt contributed six apiece, and Rylei Edney and Eddie O’Quinn added three each. Eric Dyer and Quentin Logan tacked on two each. FC 21, MORTON 18 Franklin County overran Morton, 15-11, in the first half of its showdown on the road Tuesday, Dec. 6 with the Bulldogs coming up on the short end of a 7-6 second-half scoring run. In the end, FC claimed a 21-18 win in the contest. Windom led the Bulldogs with seven points and Johnathan Shell wound up with five. Jailan Hunt and Derrick Wilson scored three each as Derrick Starks had two and Detrick Starks finished with one. • • • UPCOMING GAMES The boys’ varsity basketball team is set to return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and will play in their district opener on the road against Port Gibson’s Blue Waves. FC is then scheduled to play three straight district games at home over a seven-day stretch. The series will start with Wilkinson County on Friday, Jan. 6 before a contest against Wesson on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and a showdown against Hazlehurst on Friday, Jan. 13.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Free expungement clinic to be held in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A free expungement clinic will be held at the Adams County Safe Room on January 21, 2023. The Natchez Democrat reported the clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 323 Liberty Road. Background checks are required to begin the expungement process. The clinic will be open […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Tylertown residents recovering after county-wide power outage

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - After a county-wide power outage struck Walthall County Thursday night, residents of Tylertown are still on edge from having no electricity that left thousands of residents in the dark. “We’re not used to that down here. At all… so this is kind of crazy,” said Kimberly...
TYLERTOWN, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested after attempted robbery in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies responded to an attempted robbery at a home on Summit Holmesville Road on Wednesday, December 21. Deputies said a local pastor came home to find two men inside his home with firearms. The suspects allegedly tried to rob the pastor but were unsuccessful. They also allegedly attempted […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Makes Homeownership a Possibility

Over the last two decades, Daniel Jennings, Sr. has endured the construction and real estate business. After watching the gap in house affordability widen, Jennings created Tiny Cottage Concept LLC, which specializes in building energy-efficient small-footprint homes with innovative home capabilities as an alternative source for affordable housing. Tiny Cottages are built in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and transported to destinations across the country. Understanding what it’s like to dream of a brighter future, Jennings donates ten percent profit of every tiny home sold to nonprofits that shelters victims of domestic violence.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Officer bitten by dog while responding to a shooting on Hall Road

A Vicksburg Police Officer was bit by a dog on Friday night while responding to a call of a shooting. While responding to a shooting call on Hall Road, an officer radioed in that he had been bitten. One male was transported to the Vicksburg Police Department and a narcotics...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
560
Followers
596
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy