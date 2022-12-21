ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

Lady Dawgs seize pair of pre-holiday wins at home

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 4 days ago

Franklin County’s varsity girls basketball team picked up a pair of pre-holiday victories by downing Natchez, 53-26, and upending Lawrence County, 42-24, last week. Those victories lifted the Lady Bulldogs to a 7-5 mark headed into the Christmas break and ahead of the start of district play in January. FC 53, NATCHEZ 26 Franklin County outscored visiting Natchez in all four quarters of their showdown on Friday, Dec. 16 in Meadville. The home team went on runs of 15-8 and 11-8 in the first and second quarters, respectively, From there, FC outscored its opponent, 10-4, in the third frame and, 17-6, in the final eight minutes of regulation. Three players finished their efforts in double figures with Niyla Wright collecting a team-high 14 points with all but four of those coming after intermission. Wright chipped in five field goals while going 4-of-8 from the free throw line. In addition, Ja’Kya Brown and DeAsia Buie combined for 11 points apiece for Franklin County with Brown draining a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter, a single field goal in the first and third quarters along with a 1-of-6 effort from the charity stripe. Buie was credited with five two-pointers – three in the first quarter and two in the second half – along with a 1-of-2 showing from the line. Others appearing on the final tally sheet for FC included Harmoni Porter, seven points; Kennedi Washington, five; Arya Williams, three (a shot from outside the arch); and Da’Shara Hannon, two. In terms of free throws, Porter went 1-of-3, Washington was 1-of-4 and Hannon was 0-of-1. FC 42, LAWRENCE COUNTY 24 The Lady Bulldogs led from start to finish in a showdown held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Meadville and walked away with a 42-24 win over the Lady Cougars. FC led 23-9 at the mid-game break by rolling past the visiting team 13-1 in the first quarter and 10-8 during the second eight-minutes of regulation. Lawrence County showed some offensive spark in the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Dawgs, 10-9, but FC charged back with a 10-5 run in the fourth quarter. Buie led Franklin County with a team-high 14 points – all of which came in the first half. She put in a trio of field goals in the initial frame before scoring three more two-pointers in the second quarter along with a 2-of-4 performance at the free throw line. Wright — as had been the case against Natchez — came on strong in the second half by collecting all but four of her 12 points coming after the mid-game break. She also went 2-of-4 from the stripe in the second half. Brown’s 11 points were spread throughout the affair with a two-pointer and a 3-of-6 free throw shooting demonstration in the first quarter, and six points through the latter half of the game. Raine Edmond and Washington chipped in two points apiece with Williams getting a single point on a 1-of-2 finish at the stripe. • • • JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS NATCHEZ 17, FC 10 Visiting Natchez opened a 12-4 bulge against Franklin County’s junior varsity girls basketball team on Friday, Dec. 16, before the home team rallied in the second half with a 6-5 run, which was still not enough to overcome that early deficit. Down the stretch, Natchez held on for the 17-10 win. FC’s Teearlynn Faust paced her team with six points while Zakiyah Middleton and Jessany Harness tacked on two points apiece. • • • UPCOMING GAMES Franklin County’s varsity girls basketball team will retake the court on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and will travel for their district opener against Port Gibson. The Lady Bulldogs will then play three-straight district games at home — on Friday, Jan. 6 against Wilkinson County, on Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Wesson and on Friday, Jan. 13 against Hazlehurst.

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Free Press

Vicksburg National Military Park to Restore Access, Continue Limited Visitor Services

Vicksburg, Mississippi - The National Park Service announced today that recently closed areas of Vicksburg National Military Park will once again be accessible to visitors starting January 14 using revenue generated by recreation fees. Some visitor services will also remain open using donations from the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign. Visitors should visit the park website at nps.gov/vick while planning their visit to get the latest information on accessibility and available services.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Free expungement clinic to be held in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A free expungement clinic will be held at the Adams County Safe Room on January 21, 2023. The Natchez Democrat reported the clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 323 Liberty Road. Background checks are required to begin the expungement process. The clinic will be open […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Tylertown residents recovering after county-wide power outage

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - After a county-wide power outage struck Walthall County Thursday night, residents of Tylertown are still on edge from having no electricity that left thousands of residents in the dark. “We’re not used to that down here. At all… so this is kind of crazy,” said Kimberly...
TYLERTOWN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Grover continues to grow his music

Dia Grover is continuing to grow his music reputation of “rocking the crowd” which is getting much larger. Grover, a Fayette, Mississippi native, began singing at a young age and decided to keep music as a big part of his life. “My mother had me in the choir...
FAYETTE, MS
ourmshome.com

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Makes Homeownership a Possibility

Over the last two decades, Daniel Jennings, Sr. has endured the construction and real estate business. After watching the gap in house affordability widen, Jennings created Tiny Cottage Concept LLC, which specializes in building energy-efficient small-footprint homes with innovative home capabilities as an alternative source for affordable housing. Tiny Cottages are built in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and transported to destinations across the country. Understanding what it’s like to dream of a brighter future, Jennings donates ten percent profit of every tiny home sold to nonprofits that shelters victims of domestic violence.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested after attempted robbery in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies responded to an attempted robbery at a home on Summit Holmesville Road on Wednesday, December 21. Deputies said a local pastor came home to find two men inside his home with firearms. The suspects allegedly tried to rob the pastor but were unsuccessful. They also allegedly attempted […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Officer bitten by dog while responding to a shooting on Hall Road

A Vicksburg Police Officer was bit by a dog on Friday night while responding to a call of a shooting. While responding to a shooting call on Hall Road, an officer radioed in that he had been bitten. One male was transported to the Vicksburg Police Department and a narcotics...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

The town of Terry has a new police chief

TERRY, Miss. — The town of Terry will have a swearing-in ceremony for its new chief, and it's a familiar face. Former Jackson Police Department investigator and interim police chief Anthony Moore is taking over the top spot. He has been working in Terry as assistant chief for more...
TERRY, MS
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
560
Followers
596
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy