July 2, 1942 - Dec. 17, 2022 “For whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord: whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord’s,” Romans 14:8 (King James version). “Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it,” Ecclesiastes 12:7 (King James version). “And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise,” Luke 23:43 (King James version). Jannette Twiner Dykes, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She died at her home in the Thompson community following a lengthy illness and was surrounded by her family. She was born to A.J. and Maxine Cloy Twiner of the Bunkley community in Franklin County on July 2, 1942. Jannette was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where she served during the Vietnam War. She also worked in the medical field, including 20 years at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation before retiring. Following retirement, she spent her time helping with grandchildren, working in her yard and with her many beautiful flowers. She said working with her flowers was like therapy for her. Jannette was a hardworking, strong and independent woman, who raised her children and grandchildren to be just as strong, hardworking and independent. Her work ethic was exceptional. She was a long-time faithful member of Thompson Baptist Church. Jannette was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bryant Barron “Bee” Dykes: her son-in-law, Wade Jackson; her sister, Charlotte Chance; and her brother, Charles Twiner. Survivors include her son, Andy Dykes (Traci) of McCall Creek, their children, Kathryn Rose Dykes and Tabitha Hutson (Rastus) and their grandchildren, Gus, Gage and Ryleigh Hutson; her daughters, Melissa Jackson of Summit and her son, Hunter Wade Jackson, and Tessa Dykes (Ed Young) of Summit and their daughter, Elizabeth Barron Young; her sisters, Betty Bowman of Jackson, Patricia Griffin of Jackson and Gail Twiner of Brookhaven; her brothers-in-law, Lynn Chance of Bunkley, Charles (Jency) and Larry (Hilda) Dykes from the Jackson area; her, sister-in-law, Nancy (Donald) May of Bossier City, La.; numerous nieces and nephews; her faithful dachshund, Sidney; and her quaker parrot, Sam. Graveside services, led by the Rev. Jim Bradford, were held at noon on Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022, at the Thompson Baptist Church Cemetery with Navy honors. Pallbearers were Eric Wells, Evan Wells, Jason Edwards, Hunter Jackson, Ed Young and Charles Ray Daniels. The family shares a special thank you with the neighbors, family and church members for their visits; St. Luke Home Health and Hospice nurses Ariel and Jessica; and for her caring sitters, Precious Wallace, Alice Daniels, Niki, Marissa and Rachel, who made her last days much easier. Online condolences can be shared at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb was in charge of arrangements.