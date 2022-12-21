May 29, 1928 - Dec. 13, 2022 Funeral services for John Edgar Wilkerson, 94, of Yorktown, Texas, were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Massey Funeral Home in Yorktown, Texas. Interment was held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Smithdale — with U.S. Air Force honors — with Dr. David Millican officiating. Mr. Wilkerson was born to John Preston and Vera Dee Barron Wilkerson on May 29, 1928, in Smithdale, and he passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He served for 21 years in the Air Force and retired from the service as a master sergeant. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lila Jean Wilkerson; his daughter, Lila Susan Kelly; his grandson, John Alex Barth; his brother, Grady Wilkerson; and his niece, Dee Van Buren. Survivors include his daughter, Stacy (Dr. Gordon) Barth; his companion of 10 years, Caroline Blain; his granddaughter, Beth (David) West; his grandson, Dr. Colin Barth; his great-grandchildren, Stephen and Lila Shelby Gresham; his sister, Marie (Leo) Van Buren; and his sister-in-law, Donna Wilkerson. Online condolences and a full obituary can be shared at www.masseyfh.com. Massey Funeral Home of Yorktown, Texas, and Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb were in charge of arrangements.