Jan. 8, 1972 - Dec. 14, 2022 Funeral services for Anthony Craig Brumfield, 50, of Roxie, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Union Baptist Church in Roxie with Brother Andy McDaniel officiating. Interment was in Davis Cemetery in Roxie. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, and from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the church. Mr. Brumfield was born Jan. 8, 1972, and passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, L.W. “Grandpa Mac” McDaniel and Martha “Grandma Mac” McDaniel along with his paternal grandparents, Edward and Faye Brumfield. Survivors include his three sons, Anthony Drake Brumfield, Colton Drew Brumfield and Trenton James Brumfield, all of Roxie; his mother, Joan Brumfield of Roxie; his father, Glenn Brumfield and his wife, Virginia, of Brookhaven; his siblings, Scott Brumfield and his wife, Jennifer, of Stampley, Denise Roberts and her husband, Brian, of Roxie, Jason Brumfield and his wife, Toni, of Roxie, and Katherine Brumfield of Natchez; his girlfriend, Tammy Carter Dawson, and her daughters, Mallorie and Madison; his nieces and nephews, Derick Brumfield and his wife, Quinn Briana Brumfield, Wyatt Brumfield, Madeline Brumfield, Haley Kelley, Ashlynn O’Quinn, Austin Brumfield, Kayleigh Foy, Carolina Brumfield, Brett Brumfield and Blake Brumfield. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.