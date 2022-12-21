June 6, 1949 - Dec. 17, 2022 Memorial services for Donnie Roy Lee, 73, of Meadville, were held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Apostolic Outreach Ministry in Bude with Pastor Lynn Oglesby and Jeremy Case officiating. He was born to Floyd Murray and Juanita Burke Murray in Newellton, La., on June 6, 1949, and passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his residence. He was a U.S. military veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Johnny Lee and Dean Lee. Survivors include his daughter, Hayley Bolton; his sisters, Myrtle Lee and Sherry Lee; his brothers, Stacy Lee, Marx Lee, Tommy Lee and Tracy Lee; his grandchildren, Charlie and Remi; and a host of family and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.