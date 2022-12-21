Dec. 19, 1943 - Nov. 22, 2022 Francis Joane Smallwood Coleman passed from this life at her home in Bossier City, La., on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. She was born to Lee and Clydene Smallwood on Dec. 19, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister. Survivors include her husband, Wilton Coleman; her son, David Coleman; a sister; two brothers; and a host of nieces and nephews. Joane was a member of the last graduating class of Franklin County’s Bude High School.