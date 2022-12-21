Oct. 6, 1949 - Dec. 14, 2022 Memorial services for Henry Lewis Dupree, 73, of Smithdale were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville. Mr. Dupree, affectionately known as “Hank” as well as “The Legend,” was born to Ellis Dupree and O’Zora Ferrington Dupree on Oct. 6, 1949, in Wisner, La., and passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at home. He served in the United States Army He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Jo Ann Dupree Wroten, Ruth L. Dupree, Roy Ellis Dupree and Thomas Glenn Dupree. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Rebecca “Becky” Dupree; his daughter, Tonya Dupree; his step-daughter, Kelly Spring Nusbaum, and her husband, Mark; his step-son, Kerry W. Spring; his grandchild, Hartleigh Dupree, his two step-grandchildren, Sadie and Lila; and his three siblings, Felton Dupree, Vickie Dupree Cavin and Charlotte Dupree. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville was in charge of arrangements.