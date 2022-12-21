ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

'Large, active' gas leak in Ooltewah closes road Thursday

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Crews are working to fix a broken 6-inch natural gas main in Ooltewah Thursday, forcing a road to close "for quite some time," officials tell us. We're told there are no current evacuation or shelter in place orders for nearby residents. The leak happened at the...
OOLTEWAH, TN
TVA ends temporary rolling blackouts for most areas Friday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Many local utilities announced early Friday afternoon that TVA has ended it's Step 50 emergency load curtailment request. A post on the Volunteer Energy Cooperative's Facebook page says. Extremely cold temperatures across the region continue to create unprecedented demands on the power system....
CLEVELAND, TN
Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night

Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
ETOWAH, TN
Home burns in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — We're working to learn more details about a fire that destroyed a home in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning, just 3 days before Christmas. No one was hurt. Our NewsChannel 9 SkyView camera got a glimpse of the damage from the air:. The fire broke out...
TUNNEL HILL, GA
Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
OOLTEWAH, TN

