Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-23 Fake Facebook Profile DetectedCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-22 Christianity and the KoranCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law EnforcmentCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-21 Tis' the Season for GratitudeCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-19 Charleston Officials Meet for DecemberCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
Related
WTVC
Questions remain about why a driver was on the tracks at time of Collegedale train crash
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A massive train crash injured two people in Collegedale Tuesday. And questions remain about why a truck carrying an oversized load was stopped on the tracks at the time of the collision. The truck involved was carrying a 134-foot long concrete trestle and was stopped at...
WTVC
Truck fire closes eastbound I-24 in Chattanooga for hours Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 were closed for hours early Friday morning after a cargo truck caught fire. The Chattanooga Fire Department says the accident happened between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters found the trailer of a tractor trailer fully...
WTVC
'Large, active' gas leak in Ooltewah closes road Thursday
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Crews are working to fix a broken 6-inch natural gas main in Ooltewah Thursday, forcing a road to close "for quite some time," officials tell us. We're told there are no current evacuation or shelter in place orders for nearby residents. The leak happened at the...
WTVC
Signal Mountain Fire crews respond to residential fire Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell there was a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Arrow Drive on Saturday night. Officials say that the residents were not home at the time of the fire. SMFD said that the fire was reported by...
WTVC
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
WTVC
Abandoned building burns on Ooltewah Ringgold Road Thursday, fire department says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An abandoned building caught fire on Ooltewah Ringgold Road Thursday, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says. They say a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. The fire was on the 1300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road:. Tri-Community says the first unit on scene reported...
WTVC
Woman trying to save pet bird dies in North Chattanooga house fire Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. One person died in this fire, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced Friday afternoon. An unidentified 68-year-old woman in the second home that caught fire went back inside the burning home to try to save her pet bird. A neighbor first alerted her to...
WTVC
TVA ends temporary rolling blackouts for most areas Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Many local utilities announced early Friday afternoon that TVA has ended it's Step 50 emergency load curtailment request. A post on the Volunteer Energy Cooperative's Facebook page says. Extremely cold temperatures across the region continue to create unprecedented demands on the power system....
WTVC
Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night
Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
WTVC
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
WTVC
Home burns in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — We're working to learn more details about a fire that destroyed a home in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning, just 3 days before Christmas. No one was hurt. Our NewsChannel 9 SkyView camera got a glimpse of the damage from the air:. The fire broke out...
WTVC
Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
WTVC
'Santa Train:' Forgotten Child Fund provides gifts to thousands of kids in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Christmas Eve, the Forgotten Child Fund held their annual "Santa Train" parade event allowing them to give gifts to less fortunate families in the area. The organization lined up trucks along with first responders, EMS, city police, and even Santa and Mrs. Claus. The "train"...
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
WTVC
Chattanooga man with mental health issues charged for stabbing wife, affidavit says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man with a history of mental health issues is facing charges for stabbing his wife, an affidavit says. Wednesday the affidavit says police found the wife of Donald Eugene Holloway about a block from her home covered in blood. A motorist saw her bleeding...
WTVC
Shoppers scramble to finish last minute Christmas shopping before arctic blast hits Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga has some bitter cold temperatures headed its way as we get ready for a huge temperature and wind chill drop overnight. That danger for slick and icy roads, combined with holiday travel could lead to problems on the roads Friday. Thursday we spoke to people...
WTVC
Chattanooga Homeless Coalition brings Christmas to former Budgetel residents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Although many former Budgetel residents remain without a home, the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition made sure they did not go without this Christmas. As plenty of both physical and monetary donations poured in, the CRHC set up shop to support the former residents. Preparing to serve...
WTVC
Chattanooga Union Gospel Mission gives Christmas dinner to community Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tis the season that keeps on giving, and no matter how cold it is, the Union Gospel Mission continued on with their tradition of feeding those in need Friday. Friday at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center the mission served a traditional Christmas dinner. For many years...
Comments / 0