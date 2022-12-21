Peoples Gas Holiday Market will close earlier than expected due to incoming winter weather

PITTSBURGH — The Peoples Gas Holiday Market will close earlier than expected this year due to incoming winter weather at the end of this week.

After originally being scheduled to be open through Christmas Eve, the potential for extreme cold and dangerous wind prompted an early closure for the market.

Revised hours on the final days of operations have been implemented in response to the early closure.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 22 and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is advising anyone needing to make any gift purchases to make a stop before close of business Thursday to avoid challenging weather.

