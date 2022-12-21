AES’ West Oʻahu Solar project located on approximately 66 acres of lands at the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu – Mauka, will be a 12.5 megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) facility with 50 megawatts per hour of battery energy storage, which enables clean energy generated to be used when it’s needed. This project will help UH reach its energy and sustainability goals while providing a new revenue stream to support higher education.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO