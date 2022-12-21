ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU basketball: Kennesaw State at Indiana — The Report Card

After another rough start, Indiana found second half answers against a determined Kennesaw State squad on Friday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. KSU ran out to a 22-15 late first half lead before IU tied it up at 27 at the break. The teams traded early second half runs, and the Owls led 40-36 with just over 12 minutes remaining. But IU closed the game on a 33-15 run and ended the game with their biggest lead of the night.
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU guard Bracey Wright on the House of Hoosier podcast

Listen in as former IU basketball guard Bracey Wright joined A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. In his three year Indiana career (2002-05), Wright scored 1,498 points. He averaged 17.6 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field overall including 35 percent from three. The Texas product added 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest during his time in Bloomington.
IU football marches forward in recruiting cycle after early signing period | Where they stand in national rankings

With college football’s early signing period in progress, Indiana’s future has become partially more in focus. The Hoosiers have added 16 players, with 11 incoming freshmen, two junior college transfers, and three Division I transfers. Overall, head coach Tom Allen was looking to add athleticism and size, and he feels like he has that in this group.
