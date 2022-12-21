After another rough start, Indiana found second half answers against a determined Kennesaw State squad on Friday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. KSU ran out to a 22-15 late first half lead before IU tied it up at 27 at the break. The teams traded early second half runs, and the Owls led 40-36 with just over 12 minutes remaining. But IU closed the game on a 33-15 run and ended the game with their biggest lead of the night.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO