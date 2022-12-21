Read full article on original website
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Kennesaw State at Indiana — The Report Card
After another rough start, Indiana found second half answers against a determined Kennesaw State squad on Friday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. KSU ran out to a 22-15 late first half lead before IU tied it up at 27 at the break. The teams traded early second half runs, and the Owls led 40-36 with just over 12 minutes remaining. But IU closed the game on a 33-15 run and ended the game with their biggest lead of the night.
thedailyhoosier.com
For the first time in weeks, IU basketball overcame adversity and finished the job
On the night before Christmas Eve, Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall had an eerie vibe. Snowy, frigid weather in Bloomington, combined with winter break for students and holiday travel, led to a sparse crowd Friday. The building was still hopping, as it is for every home game. But something was just a bit off.
thedailyhoosier.com
“Many would say he is the best O-line coach in the country” — IU football thrilled to have Bob Bostad on board
When Wisconsin blitzed Indiana with 338 rushing yards, and a still difficult to process 83 points in 2010, much of the damage was done by the Badgers’ offensive line. It wasn’t the first time, and it wouldn’t be the last. The turnaround of Wisconsin football began in...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU guard Bracey Wright on the House of Hoosier podcast
Listen in as former IU basketball guard Bracey Wright joined A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. In his three year Indiana career (2002-05), Wright scored 1,498 points. He averaged 17.6 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field overall including 35 percent from three. The Texas product added 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest during his time in Bloomington.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football marches forward in recruiting cycle after early signing period | Where they stand in national rankings
With college football’s early signing period in progress, Indiana’s future has become partially more in focus. The Hoosiers have added 16 players, with 11 incoming freshmen, two junior college transfers, and three Division I transfers. Overall, head coach Tom Allen was looking to add athleticism and size, and he feels like he has that in this group.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Tom Allen discusses 2023 signing class, what’s next for IU football
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss the players Indiana signed to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period, and what’s next as the Hoosiers continue to fill out their roster for 2023. The...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (12/22)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
