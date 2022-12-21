ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Lawyer killed in murder-suicide at North Carolina law firm, police say

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said.

Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.

Police identified the men Tuesday as Francisco Cazarin Sanchez, 46, of Greenville, and attorney Patrick Thomas White, 42, of Raleigh.

Sanchez fatally shot White inside the law office, then shot himself, police said.

White, a personal injury lawyer, was originally from West Virginia and had been practicing law since 2005, according to the firm’s website.

Representatives of the firm declined to comment on the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
