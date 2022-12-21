VC Fund Nemesis Technologies to Add More Liquidity by Connecting Investors with Opportunities in AI, DeepTech

Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Empaxis, EXL to Help Wealth Management Firms Enhance Operations
Empaxis, which claims to be an expert in middle- and back-office operations for wealth and asset managers, announced a partnership with EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. Pairing Empaxis’ middle- and back-office expertise, with EXL’s data, analytics, and digital operations capabilities, this alliance will...
crowdfundinsider.com
Vator Securities Chooses Bricknode to Administer Share Issue Services
Vator Securities, a corporate finance and advisory service provider, has chosen Bricknode’s digital investment management platform “to administer share issues.”. Since its launch in 2010, Vator Securities has “focused on financing growth companies through a range of issuance services.” Vator raises capital “from local and global institutional investors, as well as a proprietary network of family offices and high net worth investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Growth Capital Ventures (GCV) Touts Two Exits in 2022
Growth Capital Ventures (GCV) says it booked two exits of portfolio companies during 2022, each “providing profitable returns for all investors.”. GCV is an online capital formation platform that promotes itself as a “private investor network” that provides access for individual investors in promising young firms, typically in a tax-efficient process. GCV focuses on venture capital, property, and private equity, combining both institutional money as well as sophisticated investors.
crowdfundinsider.com
QuantCube Technology Secures Series B Funding to Support Business Growth
Real-time economic intelligence provider QuantCube Technology announced that it has secured funding led by Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of UAE’s Tawazun Council, “together with previous backers Moody’s and Five Capital, and other private investors.”. Using AI to analyze billions of alternative data points in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain, Web3 Development: TON Foundation, which Supports The Open Network, Announces Hackathon
The TON Foundation, a non-profit association of developers and enthusiasts that exists to advance The Open Network (TON), has announced a global hackathon in collaboration with DoraHacks, a global hacker organization that “acts as a bridge, connecting hackers to enterprise challenges and entrepreneurial ideas.”. Titled, Hack-a-TONx DoraHacks, the virtual...
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Platform for Supply Chain Finance Skyscend Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
Skyscend Inc., an SaaS platform provider for supply chain finance, announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa, “allowing Skyscend to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers.”
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Platform Mintos Shares Latest Risk Score Updates
The latest Mintos Risk Score updates based on developments and data from the third quarter of 2022 are now live on Mintos. All details can be found “on the Mintos Risk Score Updates page.” An overview of historical changes in the Mintos Risk Score through the quarters is also “available as a spreadsheet on the updates page.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider Wyre Integrates with BNB Chain
Wyre is pleased to announce their recent integration with BNB Chain. This partnership allows their developers building with Wyre the ability to leverage their entire API stack on BNB Chain “as well on-ramping directly into $BUSD and $BNB through all payment methods.”. This integration is “a major step forward...
crowdfundinsider.com
ASEAN Survey: Digitalization Advances Financial Inclusion for Women, Micro Business Owners
The World Economic Forum has launched the ASEAN Digital Generation Report 2022, the sixth edition of the report since 2017. This year’s report “examines digital financial services, gaps in access and where businesses, governments, and civil society organizations need to improve financial inclusion.”. The report builds on insights...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egypt’s Underlie as it Expands Open Finance Footprint
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the “first” Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the acquisition of Underlie, an Egypt-based Open Banking platform offering APIs to banks and businesses. The deal will help “to set FTG’s Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Manchester based Fintech Nivo Solutions Secures £1M Investment from NPIF Maven Equity Finance
Manchester-based Fintech solution provider, Nivo Solutions, has secured a £1 million investment from NPIF Maven Equity Finance, “alongside a follow-on investment from Barclays Bank.”. The technology platform “provides a verified identity messaging solution, which combines secure instant messaging with digital identification and verification.” This allows financial services organizations,...
crowdfundinsider.com
BIGG Digital Assets Subsidiary Netcoins Launches in the US
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to report that Netcoins has “launched service in the United States effective immediately, initially available in California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Missouri.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Cboe Appoints Vikesh Patel as President of Cboe Clear Europe
Cboe Global Markets Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the appointment of Vikesh Patel as President of Cboe Clear Europe, its pan-European clearing house. Patel will join the company in early 2023, “subject to regulatory approval.” Patel replaces Cécile Nagel, who “stepped...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Recognise Bank Secures £25M Investment
The latest funding comes from the bank’s largest investor and will be “used to increase loan book and develop new products for SMEs.”. Digital SME lender and savings provider Recognise Bank has conditionally “raised a further £25 million in investment from its group’s largest shareholder.” The fresh investment will be used “to support Recognise’s commercial lending and to fund the continued development of new products and technology for SMEs.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Obtains Regulatory Approval, Welcomes New Country Director in Ireland
2022 has been a “meaningful” year for Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) international expansion, and before they draw it to a close, they want to share some additional updates. Coinbase has been “granted approval by the Central Bank of Ireland to operate as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP), meaning that Coinbase can continue to provide products and services to individuals and institutions in Europe and internationally, from Ireland.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Nuapay CEO Comments on Soaring Credit – Debit Card Usage as Pandemic Alters UK Consumer Habits
Recently, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) published a report that indicated usage of credit and debit cards are soaring – fueled in part due to COVID-19 and its impact on how society operates. This should come as no surprise as digital money becomes the norm and cash declines as a method for day-to-day payments. The BRC’s most recent Payments Survey claims that cash usage fell to a mere 15% of all transactions. A pretty dramatic drop from 202o when cash transactions stood at 30%. Concurrently, 82% of payments were made using a credit or debit card, up from 67% in 2020. Breaking it down further, over four-in-five card transactions were made using debit cards, with the rest made up of credit and charge cards.
crowdfundinsider.com
Lolli Founder Comments on Brazil Approving Legislation Regulating Crypto
Yesterday, the Brazilian President signed into law a framework for regulated crypto. Law 14,478/22 determines the guidelines for regulating the provision of virtual asset services. Digital assets deemed to be securities will be regulated by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. Another entity will regulate nonsecurity digital assets. Within six months, the Central Bank is expected to establish the conditions and deadlines for the adaptation to the new rules by virtual asset service providers.
crowdfundinsider.com
OKX Publishes Proof of Reserves
OKX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, has published its Proof of Reserves (PoR) for the second time. OKX says this is part of its commitment to transparency, adding that it plans to publish PoR each month on the 22nd. Following the collapse of FTX, concerns have risen regarding claims of crypto exchanges holding sufficient assets to cover any redemptions. Coinmarketcap now incorporates proof of reserves as part of the information for crypto exchanges.
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s C6 Bank Enables Sending, Receiving Euros Abroad
Customers who have a Global Account with C6 Bank with a balance in euros have a new feature that “allows them to make international transfers in foreign currency.”. The option, which was already available in the Global Dollar Account offered by C6 Bank, serves those customers “who wish, for example, to send money to their children abroad, receive salary from a foreign company, receive rent for their own property located abroad, pay for courses, among other needs.”
crowdfundinsider.com
TSB Bank Fine by UK Regulators Highlights Need to Improve IT Infrastructure: Report
Following the news that British lender TSB Bank was fined $48.65m ($59.07m) by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority over “a botched IT platform migration that left two million customers locked out of their accounts in 2018,” Chris Dinga, Payments Analyst at GlobalData, offers his view:
